City issues statement condemning ‘mean-spirited’ message

Edmonds Chamber of Commerce Communications and Program Coordinator Alicia Moreno had just arrived in Edmonds from Kington via ferry Thursday morning, after enjoying a “lovely and peaceful” commute. That feeling turned into dismay upon seeing a message containing swastikas and a racial slur written in the sand at Brackett’s Landing South beach next to the ferry terminal.

She said she believes it’s important to share the photo, as “it shows just how much work still needs to be done in the Edmonds community.”

“This expression of free speech is what all the walk-on passengers saw as they exited the ferry for a few hours this morning, in a way representing Edmonds to the folks coming into town,” Moreno continued. “Is this the ‘An Edmonds Kind of Day’ we want people to have?”

The photo, which was also sent to Edmonds police, drew the following statement from Edmonds City Council President Adrienne Fraley-Monillas acting on behalf of Mayor Mike Nelson, who is out of town: