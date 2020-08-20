City of Edmonds now accepting applications for student representatives on youth commission, arts commission and city council

The school year is just around the corner and while classes remain virtual this fall, there are ways for students to be actively involved in their community. The City of Edmonds is looking for energetic and committed student volunteers to participate as student representatives for the 2020-2021 academic year.

For the position of student representative on the council, the student will be appointed for one year and attend Edmonds City Council meetings from Sept. 1, 2020 – Aug. 31, 2021. The council has four meetings per month, held on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. The application form is at www.edmondswa.gov/opportunities-contests-applications.html

For the positions on the youth commission, members are appointed to a two-year term beginning Oct. 1 and ending Sept. 30. The commission meets September through June from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on the first and third Wednesday of each month. The application form is at www.edmondswa.gov/images/COE/Youth_Commission_Application_2020.pdf

The arts commission term is for one calendar year and responsibilities include participating in the monthly Edmonds Arts Council meeting held the first Monday of every month at 6 p.m. Apply at www.edmondswa.gov/opportunities-contests-applications.html.

Students need to live within the Edmonds city limits. The city council student representative must be entering grade 11 or 12 or be of equivalent age if not enrolled in a traditional school program. Youth commissioners must be entering grades 9 through 12 or be of equivalent age if not enrolled in a traditional school program. Arts commissioners must be ages 16-25 and enrolled in high school or college-level classes during the 2020-2021 academic year. Students do not have to attend school in the Edmonds School District.

If students have questions regarding the application process, they should contact Maureen Judge, city council legislative aide, at Maureen.judge@edmondswa.gov or call 425-771-0248.