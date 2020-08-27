City of Edmonds seeks two new members for Economic Development Commission

The City of Edmonds is looking for interested applicants to fill two open positions on the Citizens Economic Development Commission (CEDC).

“Promoting economic activity in Edmonds enhances our quality of life and creates jobs,” said Mayor Mike Nelson. “Our Economic Development Commissioners provide valuable advice on many issues before the city vouncil, staff, and the mayor.”

The appointed commissioners, who must be Edmonds residents, will serve in a volunteer capacity for initial partial terms (one running until 3/31/21, and the other until 3/31/22), at which time the commissioner may request reappointment to subsequent, full, two-year terms. Both currently open positions will be filled through direct appointment by the mayor.

Women, people of color, and other minorities are encouraged to apply for service on the commission. Citizens interested in serving must fill out and submit the official city application form, which may be found at this webpage: edmondswa.gov/boards-commissions-committees-openings.html

Applications are due by 4:30 p.m. Sept. 11.

For more information, contact Economic Development and Community Services Director Patrick Doherty at patrick.doherty@edmondswa.gov or 425-771-0251.