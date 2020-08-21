City of Edmonds wraps up second community housing survey

The Edmonds Housing Commission’s recent Community Housing Survey has closed, and commission members will use the information gathered as they move forward with round one policy concepts about the future of housing in Edmonds. The data will be reviewed, refined, then brought again to the public later this year for additional input, the City of Edmonds said.

The Housing Commission, created by the City Council in 2019 to identify policies that expand the availability of housing in Edmonds, is scheduled to deliver policy recommendations to the Council in December.

This latest housing survey, the second of three planned, had 689 responses, according to the city — 601 online responses and 88 paper responses. Postcards were sent to more than 3,000 randomly selected residents, inviting them to attend the online open house and take the survey. Additional outreach was conducted via social media. Another 600 paper copies of the survey were sent to randomized residents in all parts of Edmonds.

In all, the online open house had 1,731 visits. Although the actual survey is closed, resident can still see the short presentations about housing concepts online at www.echcopenhouse.com/policyideas. When tallying is complete, the survey results will be released for all to see.

At most recent monthly meeting Aug. 13, commissioners began discussing policy ideas for round two consideration. Each of five committees briefly described what they are working on for those second-round policy ideas. The efforts included new ideas for multi-family design standards, cluster housing, neighborhood villages, barriers to housing access (with a focus on equity), the multi-family tax exemption program, homelessness prevention, child care, and more.

Round two ideas will be further discussed in September and prepared for community input soon afterward. The commission’s recommendations will go to the council for more consideration and public input in 2021. Any action will then be up to the city council.

To learn more about the housing commission and its work, visit the commission blog or website. You can also review the housing Q and A that answers questions pulled from social media and council comments.