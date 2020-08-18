City to extend its Walkable Main Street weekends through Oct. 11 — and downtown restaurants can now use adjacent street parking for weekday dining

Walkable Main Street will continue through Oct. 11.

That’s the word from the City of Edmonds, which announced Tuesday that the practice of closing Main Street between 6th and 3rd Avenues South to vehicles on weekends will now run through Oct. 10-11 — coinciding with the seasonal end of the Edmonds Museum Summer Market.

The city also announced that restaurants throughout downtown may now use adjacent parking spaces during the week to provide outdoor “curbside dining” options — also effective through Oct. 11.

Each curbside dining area will be bracketed by water-filled jersey barriers, with protective fencing parallel to the travel lane, per city guidelines.

The city had indicated in July that the three-block Main Street closure — initially set on a trial basis in mid-June to offer a more comfortable outdoor experience for diners and shoppers amid the COVID-19 outbreak — would continue for “the foreseeable future.” Tuesday’s announcement reinforces that statement and also provides an end date.

“This temporary program is intended to help address this particularly challenging time for our city’s restaurants as they struggle with the new restrictions that reduce indoor dining options,” said Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson. “Also we have learned people prefer the safer option of dining outdoors when given the choice.”

Reaction to the concept from downtown businesses has been mixed (see our earlier story here); the city on Tuesday cited a recent poll, conducted by the Edmonds Downtown Alliance, showing that 59 percent of downtown retailers and restaurant owners support Walkable Main Street.

The city said it is working to respond to requests from business owners for more improvements, including enhanced signage about masking and social distancing, as well as aesthetic enhancements. .

“First and foremost, our Walkable Main Street program has been, and continues to be, intended to provide a safe, expanded area for people to come downtown on the weekends and stroll Main Street, maintaining appropriate distancing, which is not possible on our narrow sidewalks on these busier days,” Nelson said.