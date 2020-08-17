Climate target resolution, stiffer penalties for fireworks and council code of conduct among items on Aug. 18 agenda

Approving a climate target resolution, stiffening penalties for violating the city’s fireworks code and approving a city council code of conduct are among the action items on the Tuesday, Aug. 18 Edmonds City Council agenda.

Under study items, the council is scheduled to hear a critical areas report and an introduction of a Haines Wharf Comprehensive Plan amendment.

The remote meeting is set to start at 7 p.m. Citizens who would like to make comments may connect via Zoom at any point before the conclusion of the audience comment period. Citizens will sit in a virtual waiting room until it is their turn to speak. When the citizen enters the live council meeting, their time will begin. The clerk will be the time keeper and provide a 30-second warning and a final warning when their time is up. The citizen will be removed and the next speaker will be allowed in.

Citizens may connect with a computer or smart phone at https://zoom.us/s/4257752525 or join the meeting toll-free by phone at 888 475 4499 or 877 853 5257. Meeting ID is 425 775 2525.

Citizens not wishing to participate in audience comments may continue to monitor the livestream on the city council meeting webpage, on cable TV channels 21 or 39, or via telephone by calling (712) 775-7270, The meeting access code is 583224.

