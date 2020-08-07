Community Transit to award surplus vans to local nonprofits

Community Transit will award up to 12 surplus 15-passenger vans, earmarked for auction, to local nonprofit organizations to further meet the demand for transportation.

Vehicles will be awarded to nonprofit organizations and agencies with 501(c)3 status that primarily serve residents of the Community Transit service area. This includes all incorporated cities and towns in Snohomish County, as well as the Tulalip Reservation and portions of unincorporated Snohomish County, with the exception of Everett.

Community Transit launched the Van GO program in 2000 and has since awarded 146 vans and wheelchair lift-equipped paratransit vehicles to qualified 501(c)3 organizations throughout Snohomish County.

This year, Community Transit will award up to 12 vehicles:

15-passenger vans (no wheelchair lifts).

2007, 2008 Chevrolet Express, and 2011 Ford Econoline vans with gasoline engines, automatic transmissions, and approximately 100,000 miles.

Vans are at the end of useful life for Community Transit service, but are well-maintained.

Applications for the vans are being accepted online atwww.communitytransit.org/VanGo now through Sept. 30. Rules, requirements and selection criteria are also at that website.

Questions about the program or eligibility can be directed to vango@commtrans.org or 425-348-7196.