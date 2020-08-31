Council set to take action Sept. 1 on proposed on-site recreation program for school kids

The Edmonds City Council will address a full agenda during its Tuesday, Sept. 1 business meeting, including reports from the Snohomish Health District and the Edmonds Tree Board, a public hearing on a Comprehensive Plan amendment for the Haines Wharf site and adjacent properties. and action on a proposed on-site recreation program for school children

The council is also scheduled to set a public hearing for a proposed 184th Street Southwest street vacation and discuss the city’s tree regulations code process update

The remote meeting will be held via Zoom starting at 7 p.m. Citizens who would like to participate in the audience comment portion of the meeting may connect via Zoom at any point before the conclusion of the audience comment period. Citizens will sit in a virtual waiting room until their turn to speak. When the citizen enters the live council meeting, their time will begin. The clerk will be the time keeper and provide a 30-second warning and a final warning when their time is up. The citizen will be removed and the next speaker will be allowed in

Citizens may connect with a computer or smart phone at https://zoom.us/s/4257752525 or join the meeting by phone toll-free at 888-475-4499 or 877-853-5257. The meeting ID is 425 775 2525.

Citizens not wishing to participate in audience comments may continue to monitor the livestream on the city council meeting webpage, cable TV channels 21 or 39, or via telephone by calling 712-775-7270, Access Code 583224.