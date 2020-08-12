Councilmembers debate possible changes to code governing their own conduct

Amid concerns regarding language some councilmembers viewed as too restrictive or subjective, the Edmonds City Council Tuesday night had a lengthy discussion about proposed changes to its Code of Conduct.

During the council’s Committee of the Whole meeting Tuesday night, councilmembers went point by point over a proposal by Councilmember Laura Johnson to revise the council’s current Code of Conduct to include language that specifically focused on “appropriate communications between council to staff, the general public, and to fellow councilmembers.” Johnson said she initiated research on issue last fall, as a council candidate, after spending five years attending council meetings. During that time, she said that she determined — after discussing council conduct with others — that there was “an overwhelming consensus that the level of civility and decorum of council could be improved upon.” These concerns grew after the resignation of some city department directors, Johnson added,

The point of Tuesday night’s review was to find areas of consensus and disagreement, so that language could be revised for future approval.

In the section regarding council conduct during public meetings, Councilmember Diane Buckshnis said she disagreed with the statement that councilmembers should “seek to minimize surprises” by providing key questions to staff ahead of public discussions. “Sometimes questions don’t come until after we see a presentation or questions come while we are watching the presentations,” Buckshnis said, adding it’s important for citizens to see the councilembers are providing oversight for the city. Councilmember Vivian Olson agreed, adding that “things come up during the meeting,” and councilmembers should be responsive to those. Councilmember Kristiana Johnson said she had an issue with a statement that councilmembers should have to “vet amendments” prior to a meeting. “I think that’s not practical and hamstrings the council,” she said.

One of the sections addressed how councilmembers should proceed if they are offended by the remarks of another member. Councilmembers Olson and Buckshnis said that determining whether something is offensive is subjective. “What’s offensive to one person and what’s offensive to another is clearly a matter of opinion. We’ve seen that at play these last months,” Olson said. “Subjectivity can be dangerous for the council,” Buckshnis added. The media sensationalizes conflicts and then “citizens are seeing not that we’re a functioning council, but more that we’re trying to find something that’s wrong with one another,” she said.

Councilmember Luke Distelhorst noted that the council’s training earlier this year on parliamentary procedure has “a whole section on inappropriate remarks,” from insulting language to vulgarity to attacks. He added he’s hopeful that the council can “wordsmith” the language to make it clear what actions are considered offensive.

Councilmember Kristiana Johnson also proposed a new section, under public meeting conduct, that councilmembers shouldn’t communicate with each via email, text or handwritten message during council meetings. Her suggestion was greeted with widespread support.

There was also much discussion regarding the section involving councilmembers’ conduct with city staff — in particular the statement the councilmembers “shall avoid intrusion into areas that are the responsibility of staff.” Councilmember Kristiana Johnson noted that councilmembers often meet with staff to discuss ideas. “I don’t consider that an intrusion; in fact it’s often by invitation that we meet with them. I think that this goes too far.” Council President Adrienne Fraley-Monillas said that in the past, “we have had councilmembers barge into department directors’ areas or demanding responses to things that have happened.” Buckshnis called the language “restrictive” and “subjective,” adding “I have a real problem with it.”

“There is invitation at times and sometimes the council can help the staff and the staff wants the help,” Olson added.

When it came to the section about conduct between councilmembers and boards, commissions and committees and outside agencies, Buckshnis also had concerns about the statement that councilmembers “are not to direct” those groups’ activities or work. “As a liaison to a committee you’re on you act as a sounding board,” Buckshnis said, adding that includes at times helping to direct activities. “I think it’s one thing to answer questions and clarify,” Laura Johnson replied. “I think it’s another to direct their activities. We’re not there to tell them what to do.”

Distelhorst added that in his experience as a liaison, he serves “as a listener” as opposed to directing a group’s work.

Paine requested an addition to this section that would prohibit a councilmemember or group of councilmembers from contacting an outside agency to issue a “minority report” that goes against a council decision. Paine’s suggestion stemmed from an incident in October 2016 when three councilmembers sent their own letter to the Washington State Department of Ecology, reiterating their opinion that a 65-foot setback is in the long run better for the marsh ecology than the wider 125-foot setback approved by the council majority Sept. 28.

There was also a lengthy discussion about what type of action the council should take if a member appears to violate the code of conduct — options include an official verbal reprimand in an open meeting, a formal public letter of censure by a majority vote of the council, and a loss of committee or external appointment assignments. Olson said she would prefer to offer praise in public and criticism in private. Fraley-Monillas pointed out that the council has only censured a councilmember once in the past 20 years, and added she believes it’s important to be transparent and public about disciplining fellow councilmembers.

The only action item before the council Tuesday night came after the committee meeting ended, and there was a special meeting to discuss a new employment agreement with the council’s legislative assistant, Maureen Judge, which will run through Jan. 31, 2020. The new agreement includes a 2.75% wage increase, which is consistent with the increases other non-represented employees have received. There was also a discussion about how to grant Judge some back pay, since her contract approval was delayed due to a combination of COVID-19 restrictions and missing the deadline for renewing it. The prohibition against the gifting of public funds prevents retroactive wage increases, but the council directed staff to look into a way — out of fairness to Judge — to provide additional compensation. The vote was 6-0 with Councilmember Kristiana Johnson abstaining.

— By Teresa Wippel