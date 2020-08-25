Downtown Edmonds’ Savvy Traveler closing its doors after 23 years

After 23 years in downtown Edmonds, Petra Rousu, owner of The Savvy Traveler, announced Monday she is retiring and the store is closing.

In addition to offering a range of merchandise for those on the go, the Savvy Traveler was known in particular for its travel seminars. Rousu noted that the most popular class was the one taught by herself and daughter Alexandra, titled: “How to pack a week’s wardrobe in a carry-on.”

Rousu said that she and her daughter are now looking forward to a new chapter in their lives, “with more travel as soon as the world opens again.”

“We will certainly miss our great customers, many of who have become friends, and the many stories we have shared,” Petra Rousu said. “Thank you for letting us be part of your travels.”

As of Aug. 25, everything in the store is 30% off.