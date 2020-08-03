Drive-thru COVID-19 testing to continue this week at McColllum Park

The Snohomish Health District announced on Monday that it will continue drive-thru testing this week at McCollum Park, 600 128th St. S.E. in Everett.

Online registration is now open at www.snohd.org/drive-thru-testing, with appointments for this week starting Tuesday, Aug. 4.

Testing is expected to remain at McCollum Park through the end of this week. The district plans to expand drive-thru testing at a new location with increased capacity in the coming weeks.

For the week of Aug. 3 the testing schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, Aug. 4, from noon to 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 5, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 6, from noon to 7 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 7, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Testing will be available to those who are sick and have developed any of the following symptoms within the last 14 days:

Fever

Chills

Cough

Difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle pain or body aches

Headache

Sore throat

Runny nose or nasal congestion

New loss of taste or smell.

Testing will also be available to individuals without symptoms who meet the following criteria:

Are a close contact of a confirmed case, or

Live in a congregate setting, like a shelter, group home or assisted living facility, or

Work in a location that has had a case, or

Are part of a family or social network that has had a case, or

Work in health care, EMS, law enforcement or other fields where work settings have a higher risk of catching or spreading COVID-19, or

Are part of a racial or ethnic group that has been disproportionately impacted by this virus in terms of rate or severity of cases (this includes people who are Black, Latinx, Native American/Alaskan Native, or Pacific Islander).

Additional information is available here.