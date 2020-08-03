Drive-thru COVID-19 testing to continue this week at McColllum Park

13 mins ago 11
Snohomish Health District staff met patients at their vehicles to conduct COVID-19 drive-thru testing in Lynnwood in late April. (File photo by Cody Sexton)

The Snohomish Health District announced on Monday that it will continue drive-thru testing this week at McCollum Park, 600 128th St. S.E. in Everett.

Online registration is now open at www.snohd.org/drive-thru-testing, with appointments for this week starting Tuesday, Aug. 4.

Testing is expected to remain at McCollum Park through the end of this week. The district plans to expand drive-thru testing at a new location with increased capacity in the coming weeks.

For the week of Aug. 3 the testing schedule is as follows:

  • Tuesday, Aug. 4, from noon to 7 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Aug. 5, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Thursday, Aug. 6, from noon to 7 p.m.
  • Friday, Aug. 7, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Testing will be available to those who are sick and have developed any of the following symptoms within the last 14 days:

  • Fever
  • Chills
  • Cough
  • Difficulty breathing
  • Fatigue
  • Muscle pain or body aches
  • Headache
  • Sore throat
  • Runny nose or nasal congestion
  • New loss of taste or smell.

Testing will also be available to individuals without symptoms who meet the following criteria:

  • Are a close contact of a confirmed case, or
  • Live in a congregate setting, like a shelter, group home or assisted living facility, or
  • Work in a location that has had a case, or
  • Are part of a family or social network that has had a case, or
  • Work in health care, EMS, law enforcement or other fields where work settings have a higher risk of catching or spreading COVID-19, or
  • Are part of a racial or ethnic group that has been disproportionately impacted by this virus in terms of rate or severity of cases (this includes people who are Black, Latinx, Native American/Alaskan Native, or Pacific Islander).

Additional information is available here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

BACK TO HOME