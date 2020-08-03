Drive-thru COVID-19 testing to continue this week at McColllum Park

The Snohomish Health District announced on Monday that it will continue drive-thru testing this week at McCollum Park, 600 128th St. S.E. in Everett.
Online registration is now open at www.snohd.org/drive-thru-testing, with appointments for this week starting Tuesday, Aug. 4.
Testing is expected to remain at McCollum Park through the end of this week. The district plans to expand drive-thru testing at a new location with increased capacity in the coming weeks.
For the week of Aug. 3 the testing schedule is as follows:
- Tuesday, Aug. 4, from noon to 7 p.m.
- Wednesday, Aug. 5, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Thursday, Aug. 6, from noon to 7 p.m.
- Friday, Aug. 7, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Testing will be available to those who are sick and have developed any of the following symptoms within the last 14 days:
- Fever
- Chills
- Cough
- Difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle pain or body aches
- Headache
- Sore throat
- Runny nose or nasal congestion
- New loss of taste or smell.
Testing will also be available to individuals without symptoms who meet the following criteria:
- Are a close contact of a confirmed case, or
- Live in a congregate setting, like a shelter, group home or assisted living facility, or
- Work in a location that has had a case, or
- Are part of a family or social network that has had a case, or
- Work in health care, EMS, law enforcement or other fields where work settings have a higher risk of catching or spreading COVID-19, or
- Are part of a racial or ethnic group that has been disproportionately impacted by this virus in terms of rate or severity of cases (this includes people who are Black, Latinx, Native American/Alaskan Native, or Pacific Islander).
Additional information is available here.