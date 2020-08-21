Edmonds Art Beat: Fill your calendar with a virtual auction, an art studio tour, online dance lessons and a bike art contest

Cascadia Art Museum Gala & Auction is going online

Starting Friday, Aug. 21, Cascadia Art Museum is hosting an online fundraising auction, with many premium experiences available to bid on. A few examples of unique two-night getaways include an art insider experience in Portland with private tours and fine accommodations, a Vancouver art scene experience and a Walla Walla art and wine adventure.

The online auction begins on Friday with a variety of items to bid on, culminating with a live streamed auction on Aug. 27 at 7 p.m. To RSVP and support Cascadia Art Museum, click here.

Edmonds Art Studio Tour will be remote this year

The annual Edmonds Art Studio Tour will still happen this year, although it will be going online like many other events. The 2020 tour will take place the weekend of Sept. 19, and the new online format is accessible to all interested in supporting the community’s artists. Participants were chosen based on specific criteria, including a connection to the Edmonds community. During the scheduled weekend, many artists will post video tours of their studios, demonstrations, and/or their creative process. Artwork will be available on the individual artists’ websites, which can be accessed through the Edmonds Art Studio Tour website.

Skandia folkdance events

Find your dancing shoes and get ready for some online dance events this September. Skandia Folkdance Society will have its First Friday Dance on Friday, Sept. 4, with dance teaching at 8:10 p.m. and music starting at 8:20 p.m. This event is open to non-members, so if you wish to attend request a link by emailing events@skandia-folkdance.org by the Monday before the dance. There is a Third Friday Dance on Friday, Sept. 18 and many other opportunities for dance and live music. Check out the website to learn more.

Sharing Wheels Community Bike Shop launching “Built with Bike” art contest

Create something beautiful with new and used bike parts. Fun or functional, it doesn’t matter, just use your creativity and see what happens.The art contest kicks off Aug. 23 with registration open now through Sept. 5, and submittals are due by Oct. 1. Get those creative wheels turning. Learn more here

— By Rachel Gardner

Rachel Gardner has a heartfelt appreciation for art in all forms and believes everyone is an artist, some just don’t know it yet. A dedicated and involved Edmonds resident, she can often be spotted onstage cracking jokes between sets or in the audience enjoying local live performances. She enjoys being playful with her art and finding unique ways of expression, like forming a boho-grunge-folk ukulele trio with local Edmonds moms.