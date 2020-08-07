Edmonds Art Beat: Julia Giordano shares her creative process, summer concerts go online, Cascadia schedules virtual gala

An interview with local artist Julia Giordano

On a chance encounter a few years ago I met a fellow Edmonds artist at a playground. Since that day I have enjoyed finding her art at the Edmonds Saturday market and at local businesses downtown. I had the opportunity to connect with her recently and learn more about what has influenced her bright and bold creations.

Q: Julia, can you describe your artistic style and what influences your creations?

A: I am a paper collage artist and create primarily nature-inspired works from hand-painted and found papers. I love bright colors and bold, simple designs. While I did not go to art school, I have studied art history photography, botany, ornithology, and landscape architecture. These experiences all inform my collage work, from the selection of subject matter to composition and editing choices. I am also inspired by children’s illustration, scientific and educational illustration, and the endless wonders of the natural world.

Q: Can you describe your process?

A: I begin new collages with a few loose sketches in pencil to get an overall sense of the massing and layout of the design. I then paint colors and textures onto large sheets of newsprint paper using gouache or acrylic paints. Once I am satisfied with the colors and the sheets have dried, I grab my scissors and start to cut. I also use found papers, such as security envelope linings, tissue papers, and other odds and ends. After much snipping and arranging, I settle on a final composition and begin the gluing down process. After gluing, in some cases, I go back and add highlights or details with colored pencils.

Q: What do you with your work when completed?

A: I sell my artwork as original collages, giclee prints, greeting cards, and a line of zipper pouches. I also really enjoy making commissioned artworks. It is fun and satisfying to work with someone who has a specific subject in mind and to create it for them in my own style. This is especially rewarding when it is a gift and I can play a part in making a unique and memorable surprise for someone.

Q: Where can someone find your artwork?

A: In past years I have had a booth at the Edmonds Farmer’s Market, the Lake Forest Park Crafter’s Market, and at several different Urban Craft Uprising events. I have also shown my work at Edmonds ARTspot and participated in their Art-a-Go-Go and Art Walk Edmonds events. This year looks a little different, of course, but people can find my work online at my etsy shop www.etsy.com/shop/JuliaGiordanoShop and on instagram @juliagio. My greeting cards and a small selection of prints are available at Crow, a fantastic boutique gift shop in downtown Edmonds, and my zipper pouches are available through FOXLY handmade (www.foxlyhandmade.com).

Q: Speaking of things being different this year, how has that affected you creatively?

A: During the shutdown I have not been very creatively productive. I have primarily been focused on taking care of my family and on helping my kids through the online experience, which, as we all now know, can be pretty draining! We’ve been prioritizing time outdoors and being active for our mental and physical health, but I find that it leaves me with little time or energy to put towards new collage work. On the plus side, my vegetable garden is better than ever! Another unexpected positive for me throughout the shutdown has been an uptick in sales through my Etsy shop. I think that now more than ever, people are eager to support small and local businesses, which is great to see.

Annual Cascadia Art Museum virtual gala & auction starts Aug. 21

Cascadia Art Museum will be holding an online auction to support the museum. It opens Aug. 21, with a livestream auction event Aug. 27 that begins at 7 p.m. To RSVP, click here.

Hazel Miller Plaza summer concerts move online

Thanks to the generous sponsorship of the Hazel Miller Foundation, five of the concerts previously schedule for the Hazel Miller Plaza this summer recorded their performances, just for Edmonds. The five performances were recorded for broadcast on City of Edmonds TV (Comcast channel 21/Ziply channel 39) and on-demand on the city’s YouTube channel. The bands featured are Ian McFeron Duo (folk/pop), Eric Ode (Children’s Singer & Songwriter), Kim Maguire Trio (Vocal Jazz/Swing), Reid Jamison Band (Folk Duo) and Jasper Lepak (Folk Soloist).

The Gothard Sisters 2018 – Element Creative (from the Gothard Sisters website)

The Gothard Sisters livestream concert: Friday, Aug. 7

The Edmonds-based Gothard Sisters are offering a free livestream online concert Friday, Aug. 7 at 4 p.m. PDT via the Celtic Festival Facebook page.

Pilates Edmonds welcomes local artist Dolan Pondsmith

Pilates Edmonds is adding local artistic works to their walls in an ongoing effort to embrace the studio’s new 201 Main St. location in the heart of Edmonds’ Creative District. You can view the art by appointment — call or text the studio at 206-550-9275 to reserve a time. Featured artist Dolan Pondsmith graduated from AIE in Seattle and excels in Copic markers, watercolor and inks. For more information about the artist, click here

