Edmonds Art Beat: New murals will honor Edmonds’ indigenous people

Mural Projects Edmonds, a committee of Art Walk Edmonds, has announced new murals focused on honoring Edmonds’ indigenous people, giving passersby a glance into Edmonds’ roots.

Art Walk Edmonds has put significant time and effort into this new project and its historical data. The pair of murals are meant to give viewers a glimpse of what a day on Edmonds’ waterfront may have looked like when it was inhabited by the first residents of the region. Before 1870, when George Brackett’s canoe landed in Edmonds, those living here included members of the Snohomish, Suquamish, Swinomish and Stillaguamish tribes.

The mural artwork is inspired by the style of Sydney Laurence (1865-1940), a renowned American Romantic landscape painter. They will be painted by Edmonds muralist Andy Eccleshall, who collaborated throughout the process with Ty Juvenil, a Native American artist, a member of the Tulalip tribes, and a paid consultant for this project.

Juvinel, whose traditional name is Zu Waq’ Sub Waq’Waq’ (Lightning Frog), is an artist who has spent his life submerged in his culture. He started at a young age with drawing and graffiti and later discovered Coast Salish art and carving. He became a graphic designer for the Tulalip tribes until earning the spot as an Apprentice Carver. Over time, Juvinel perfected his craft and expanded his reach to children’s books, which he writes and illustrates, and to carvings of paddles, masks, house posts, panels and more.

“Too many times history is written by people who have no care in telling all sides of the story,” Juvenil said in a Mural Project Edmonds announcement. “Fortunately, this mural will be appropriate to the times, and will reflect regional Coast Salish culture. It will depict how it may have looked during this time period and how encampments would have appeared. Again, I cannot be more happy that they (Eccleshall and the Mural Project Edmonds) took time to set the record straight, and make it appropriate to the Coast Salish peoples.”

You can already see the start of the murals, which face each other on the Main Street alley between 4th and 5th avenues. The west-facing mural will replace The Brothers with a much larger scene featuring a fishing party out on the water. The east-facing mural will show the beach before Edmonds existed.

The murals are made possible due in a large part to a donation from Edmonds resident John Osberg, who wants to ensure that the Coastal Native American tribes who originally called the area home are recognized and honored. The remaining costs were covered by a grant from Edmonds Downtown Alliance (Ed!) and money raised by Art Walk Edmonds.

Mural Project Edmonds puts a significant amount of time into new murals in town. Their commitment to installing murals that will last means going through a long process of vetting locations and surroundings and the theme of the mural. The muralist is then chosen based on style, experience, proven track record with outdoor murals, their material choices, and their adherence to the city’s strict permitting codes. These newest murals have been in the work for over 18 months. Denise Cole, owner of Cole Gallery and MPE committee chairperson, shared that “this mural was probably our most ambitious to date.”

Mural Project Edmonds usually pays for murals through funds raised by Art Walk Edmonds’ Summer Wine Walks and through donations and sponsorships by building owners and businesses. With the cancellation of this year’s Wine Walks, the only fundraiser that Art Walk Edmonds holds, future plans for Mural Project Edmnds are at stake. Now is the time to donate to Art Walk Edmonds and continue the work of showcasing art in our community.

You can donate here to Art Walk Edmonds. If you would like to learn about sponsoring a mural, contact Art Walk Edmonds here

— By Rachel Gardner

