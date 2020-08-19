Edmonds beach to close temporarily for construction work starting Aug. 24

Starting Aug. 24, the City of Edmonds will temporarily close the beach between Brackett’s Landing South and Olympic Beach to enhance beach habitat along the new Edmonds Waterfront Center. at 220 Railroad Ave. The beach is scheduled to reopen to the public Sept. 14.

During the closure, pedestrians may not walk on the beach between Brackett’s Landing South and Olympic Beach. The pedestrian easement in front of the Ebb Tide Condominiums will also be temporarily closed, the city said.

While the beach is closed, crews working for W.G. Clark, the Waterfront Center contractor, will remove the existing timber bulkhead, three existing pilings and two partially buried concrete structures — all remnants of an old boat launch. Large construction equipment will operate on the beach, creating a hazardous environment for all public beach activities in the area.

Warning and detour signage will be posted on the beach north and south of the Waterfront Center site. The closure duration is dependent upon construction progress, and the date for final reopening could change, the city said, adding the beach may reopen for a day or two during the closure. If that occurs, signage on beach will be adjusted accordingly.

The timing of the beach habitat enhancement is based on the hydraulic project Aapproval permit requirements determined by the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife. The permit did not allow construction to start on the beach until July 15, the city said..