Edmonds CC vice president of equity and inclusion to speak at Friends of Edmonds Library remote meeting Aug. 27

Dr. Yvonne Terrell-Powell, vice president of the equity and inclusion division at Edmonds College, will be the featured speaker at the Friends of the Edmonds Library meeting at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27. She will share more about the college’s impact in the local community; priorities for equity and inclusion.

Terrell-Powell will be taking questions, so please RSVP and share your questions here (be sure to click the “done” button to submit). Onlince meeting access details below.

August meeting online access