Edmonds Chamber board commits to raising next $35K for ‘Hero’ campaign

The Edmonds Chamber of Commerce has already raised one-third of the $100,000 goal for its Edmonds Kind of Hero fundraising campaign — and now chamber board members have committed to raising the next third of the total required to save the Edmonds Chamber.

“A great Chamber of Commerce is one of the pillars of a great community and I want Edmonds to be great for all of us.” said Nancy Ekrem, board chair and owner of DME CPA Group.

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in the cancellation of many popular community events — including, so far, An Edmonds Kind of 4th, Taste Edmonds and the Edmonds Classic Car Show — that are critical to the chamber’s fundraising. Donating to the “An Edmonds Kind of Hero” campaign is a way for the board and community to ensure events and local business support are preserved for years to come.

“The Edmonds Chamber of Commerce was the first organization I joined when my place of business opened its doors. The Chamber welcomed me and helped me to navigate the community,” said board member Nikki Dickerson of First Financial Northwest Bank. “I am a firm believer that much of our success is a direct result of our membership in the Edmonds Chamber and the events they host. I appreciate all they do to help me and my organization.

The Edmonds Chamber Board of Directors, with members listed below, have pledged to raise $35,000 of the chamber’s $100,000 goal through fundraising, outreach and personal donations:

Nancy Ekrem – Chair – DME CPA Group

Rob Schwertley – 1st Vice Chair – Seattle Times

Erika Barnett – 2nd Vice Chair – Salish Sea Brewing

Ava Dubno – Treasurer – Individual Member

Ralph Sanders – Secretary – Sanders Law Group

Marilla Sargent – Past Chair – HomeStreet Bank

Anne Penny – Edmonds College

Brittany Williams – Port of Edmonds

Diana Van Loveren – R&D Electric

Dustin Goss – Makota Co.

Janelle Cass – Ohana Hyperbarics

Jim Kristian – Edmonds Center for the Arts

Leonard Hagen – Sound Estate Planning

Matt Yglesias – Rick Steves’ Europe

Nicholas Dire – Swedish Edmonds

Nikki Dickerson – First Financial Northwest Bank

Richard Suico – Sno-Isle Edmonds Library

Tony Blei – Reed Insurance Agency

Adrienne Fraley-Monillas – Edmonds City Council

Learn more about the Edmonds Chamber, membership or the An Edmonds Kind of Hero campaign, by contacting Greg Urban at the chamber office, 425-670-1496 or greg@edmondswa.com.