Edmonds City Council Aug. 25 to consider proposed on-site recreation program for schoolchildren

The Edmonds City Council this Tuesday night is scheduled to hear an update on various activities of the city’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department, including a proposal for a new program aimed at providing an on-site recreation program for elementary-age students.

The program — called LEAP (Learning Enhancement & Activity Program) — would repurpose the Frances Anderson Center to support children entering second through sixth grade. It would operate Monday – Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m and would provide day camp activities while supporting Edmonds School District distance learning due to COVID-19. The proposal includes the hiring of two new staff, but according to the council agenda program costs would be covered by registration fees.

Also on the council agenda:

– Approval of the 2021-2026 Six-Year Transportation Improvement Program

– Revisiting a plan for an informational panel for the former Edmonds High School portico, now located at the Salish Crossing.

– Compensation for the council’s legislative/executive assistant

– Creation of a council subcommittee to review a proposed updated of the council’s code of conduct.

The remote meeting will be held via Zoom starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25. Citizens who would like to participate in the audience comment portion of the meeting may connect via Zoom at any point before the conclusion of the audience comment period. Citizens will sit in a virtual waiting room until their turn to speak. When the citizen enters the live council meeting, their time will begin. The clerk will be the time keeper and provide a 30-second warning and a final warning when their time is up. The citizen will be removed and the next speaker will be allowed in.

Citizens may connect with a computer or smart phone at https://zoom.us/s/4257752525 or join the meeting by phone toll-free at 888-475-4499 or 877-853-5257. The meeting ID is 425 775 2525.

Citizens not wishing to participate in audience comments may continue to monitor the livestream on the city council meeting webpage, cable TV channels 21 or 39, or via telephone by calling 712-775-7270, Access Code 583224.