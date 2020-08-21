Edmonds College extends remote learning operations through at least January 2021

Edmonds College announced Friday it will extend its remote operations and continue serving students and the community remotely through at least Jan. 1, 2021, pending further developments and with the exception of a few hands-on, on- campus classes.

For on campus labs and hands-on courses, the college will continue to follow the stricter guidance of Phase 2 of the Higher Education and Workforce Training COVID-19 Requirements Plan based on Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Safe Start” plan through the end of summer quarter.

Effective Monday, Aug. 24, EC will follow the plan prepared by the college’s reentry task force, which is based on the state’s latest guidance for reopening in-person instruction at higher education institutions this fall.

Students not attending in-person classes are advised not to come to campus. All services are available remotely and staff and faculty are available via email and/or virtual appointments.

Information on advising, emergency funding, financial aid, updates and alerts, resources and more can be found at edcc.edu/fall2020. Students can register for fall classes by visiting edcc.edu/schedule. Questions may be directed to the campus operator, by calling 425-640-1459 (press 0) or texting 425-243-0867.

On-campus hosted events remain canceled until further notice. Events can’t resume until Snohomish County is approved to move to Phase 3 and college leadership has determined it is safe to do so based on guidance from the Snohomish Health District.

All college updates, resources, and information about COVID-19 are available at edcc.edu/coronavirus. Future updates can be found here.