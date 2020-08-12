Edmonds College receives $1.38 million to support low-income, first-generation college students, students with disabilities

Edmonds College will receive $1.38 million in funding over the next five years for its TRIO Student Support Services program, which serves low-income, first-generation college students and students with disabilities.

“For the last 15 years, TRIO has been an integral part of our efforts to ensure all students have the tools to succeed academically and professionally,” said Edmonds College President Dr. Amit B. Singh. “Not only does TRIO provide critical services, it builds community.”

TRIO serves 160 students every year. Participants receive tutoring, academic and financial aid advising, and academic, career, and personal counseling. They meet with an advisor twice per quarter and participate in one activity or workshop each quarter.

In the program’s most recent evaluation, it surpassed all four performance goals set by the U.S. Department of Education. Students in the program exceeded expectations for persistence toward educational goals, maintenance of good academic standing, degree completion, and rate of transfer to four-year universities.

To learn more about Edmonds College’s TRIO program, visit edcc.edu/trio.