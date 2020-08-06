Reminder: Edmonds Housing Commission extends listening sessions and community survey

The City of Edmonds is extending the deadline for citizens to participate in its online open house and community survey regarding the future of housing in Edmonds.

The city two weeks ago launched the effort to gather information from the public about the future of housing in Edmonds. The open house and survey are part of community outreach by the Edmonds Housing Commission to gather and organize community input on housing policy concepts from zoning to building design.

The city said in an announcement that the response to the survey and open house “has been strong,” but the housing commission has decided to keep the survey and open house open longer to provide more time to respond.

The due date for the housing commission survey is being extended by one week, to Aug. 16. To access the survey and an online open house — also available through Aug. 16 — go to citizenshousingcommission.org.

The housing commission is looking for community input on preliminary ideas that members are thinking about. The ideas are not final and reflect possible ways to address issues of affordability and housing options for all ages and family sizes.

In addition to the online survey, 600 paper copies of the survey have been distributed to a random sampling of city addresses. Postcards announcing the open house and survey link have been sent to an additional 3,825 addresses. The intent with the paper surveys was to recognize that not everyone uses the internet as a main resource.

After getting public input on the preliminary ideas, the commission will decide which ones they want to bring forward in some form as a policy recommendation to the Edmonds City Council. In addition, the housing commission will work on a second round of policy ideas and seek input on those in the fall. After public input on the second round, the commission will decide which of those ideas to recommend for city council consideration.

The commission’s recommendations are due to the city council by the end of this year. In 2021, the city council will consider the recommendations and decide what actions to take.

The Edmonds Housing Commission is comprised of 15 members and seven alternates appointed last year to make recommendations for expanding the range of housing available in Edmonds. For more information, visit citizenshousingcommission.org.