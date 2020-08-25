Edmonds man charged with malicious mischief in ‘I Can’t Breathe’ artwork vandalism

An Edmonds man who allegedly vandalized the “I Can’t Breathe” artwork on the Civic Field fence July 14 is scheduled be arraigned in Edmonds Municipal Court Sept. 16 after being charged with third-degree malicious mischief.

The misdemeanor charge against 69-year-old Richard Tuttle was filed by City of Edmonds Prosecuting Attorney James Zachor last week and comes after the Snohomish County Prosecutor’s Office declined to file criminal hate crime charges in the case, stating there wasn’t enough evidence. The malicious mischief charge carries a maximum penalty of a year in jail or a $5,000 fine.

Tuttle is accused of spraying black paint on the letter T in the artwork so that it was no longer visible, changing the message to “I Can Breathe.” The defacement was observed by witnesses, and the artwork was restored by community members a few hours later.

To obtain a conviction in a hate crime, the prosecutor must prove that a suspect caused physical damage to a victim or a victim’s property, acted maliciously, and committed the act based on the suspect’s perception of the victim’s race, color or ancestry. In his memo declining to prosecute the case, Chief Deputy Prosecutor Matthew Baldock said that evidence was lacking that the suspect knew anything about the artist’s race.

According to a police documents filed in connection with the incident, Tuttle allegedly “told officers he was upset with how police were being treated and indicated he was upset with the location of the art work.” He also reportedly asked police if they wanted him to clean off the sign. Following news coverage of the incident, Tuttle allegedly went to the police station building July 19 with a newspaper in hand, noting to a police officer that “I made the front page of the paper.”

The “I Can’t Breathe” artist, 18-year-old Edmonds-Woodway High School graduate Christabel Jamison, said she chose the fence directly across from the police department for the artwork “to remind officers of the issues going on in the Black community involving law enforcement across the country,” the police report said. In her description posted next to the artwork, Jamison noted that the “I can’t breathe” phrase was used by Eric Garner, who was killed by police in 2014, and again by George Floyd before his death in Minneapolis in May.

She also told police she was disappointed that someone damaged the installation, and that by changing the message to make it read “I Can Breathe,” the suspect “disrespected the message of the installation and basically dismissed the cry for help the Black community is demanding.”

Jamison’s artwork was commissioned by the Edmonds Art Commission through its temporary On the Fence program.

— By Teresa Wippel