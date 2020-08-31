Edmonds Municipal Court launches electronic filing for documents

The City of Edmonds Municipal Court on Monday, Aug. 31 launched the court’s electronic filing portal.

“The business of the courts have historically involved a lot of paper,” said Municipal Court Judge Linda Coburn. “Managing a lot of paper files also takes tremendous amount of administrative work. Creating an electronic filing system not only saves paper, it also make more efficient use of staff time.”

“In the world of COVID-19, the fewer documents that must be physically handled between people, the better,” Coburn added.

Effective Sept. 1, electronic filing is mandatory, per local court rule. The only exception is if a party does not have access to a device that can file electronically. In that case, the party can still file by fax or mail. Eventually, when the front clerk’s window reopens, they also will have the option to file in person. The court will allow a 30-day grace period as people learn about the new electronic filing requirement.

The court has been transitioning to be paperless since last year and already several processes are available online to provide greater access. These include submitting jury questionnaires, requesting infraction hearings, or petitioning for relief from legal financial obligations.

The electronic filing portal may be found on the court’s website.