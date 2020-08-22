Edmonds Police Blotter: Aug. 11-17, 2020

Aug. 11

19300 block 89th Place West: A fraudulent unemployment claim was filed in victim’s name in state of Colorado.

20900 block 81st Place West: Victim reported that a briefcase and personal and business checking documents were stolen during an overnight vehicle prowl.

7900 block Lake Ballinger Way: A man was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant and during a search police found drug paraphernalia in his possession.

21600 block 86th Place West: Mail belonging to a resident was found on the street and returned to the owner.

1300 block North 205th Street: An Edmonds warrant suspect was located in Shoreline by another agency during a burglary investigation. Custody was transferred to Edmonds and the subject was booked into jail.

100 block James Street: A citizen turned in to police a purse found several weeks prior.

23300 block Humber Lane: A juvenile was reported as a runaway shortly after returning home from a prior unexcused absence.

210th Street Southwest/72nd Avenue West: Police received a complaint of a soda being thrown on a vehicle over a mask-wearing incident.

600 block Sunset Avenue North: Police issued trespassing notices to subjects walking on the train tracks. Train service was also temporarily halted due to safety concerns until the tracks could be cleared.

7700 block 196th Street Southwest: A citizen was tricked into sending nearly $30,000 to Thailand after responding to a computer security scam.

22800 block 100th Avenue West: Police referred assault charges regarding two parties involved in an altercation at a protest.

7200 block 208th Street Southwest: Reporting party responding to an apparent bank message about her account was requested to provide scans of her ID and allow remote access to her computer. She panicked and shut off her laptop.

Aug. 12

8400 block 240th Street Southwest: A boyfriend and girlfriend got into an argument over a cell phone.

21100 block 70th Avenue West: A vehicle stolen from Lynnwood was found abandoned and unoccupied in Edmonds.

23000 block Highway 99: A vehicle on consignment at a car sales lot was discovered stolen sometime overnight.

7900 block 189th Place Southwest: A woman was reported as missing after leaving her house and not making any contact for several days.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: Subject claimed assault by hospital staff.

9700 block Edmonds Way: A collision investigation resulted in citations for license, equipment and moving violations.

7700 block 196th Street Southwest: A citizen reported being harassed by a neighbor who has ongoing issues with other residents at the complex.

22500 block Highway 99: A woman stole several high-value products from a store and fled as a passenger in a car. Police believe the vehicle and suspect are possibly related to similar thefts in the area.

Aug. 13

7900 block 234th Street Southwest: A resident was scammed out of several thousand dollars after being contacted on social media by someone victim believed to be an old high school friend.

300 block Admiral Way: A citizen reported that a diamond from a wedding ring fell out and was lost at the Edmonds Marina; possibly in the water.

7300 block 216th Street Southwest: A subject had an apparent medical emergency and died while at a local business.

16000 block 76th Avenue West: Police contacted four subjects who were observed trespassing on the railroad tracks. One was found to have a Lynnwood warrant and was arrested.

7900 block 212th Street Southwest: Police located a 10-year-old boy and reunited him with his mother after he ran from a parent’s vehicle.

17100 block 69th Place West: Police responded to a domestic incident involving a parent coming to an adult child’s home, then yelling and banging on the door.

9500 block 234th Street Southwest: A hospital social worker called on behalf of a patient to report a possible sexual assault.

Aug. 14

22500 block 76th Avenue West: A woman was removed from a storage facility at request of the business.

19900 block 83rd Avenue West: A resident discovered an unknown subject apparently asleep in his vehicle. Damage to the vehicle ignition was discovered after the suspect fled.

100 block Main Street: An employee’s purse, stolen while at work, was traced via cell phone to a nearby garbage can and recovered. Cash, ID and credit cards were missing.

9600 block Firdale Avenue: A male customer stole a checkbook, and the incident was captured on video.

22500 block 76th Avenue West: A storage unit was reported burglarized sometime in the past three weeks.

300 block Main Street: Business stanchion ropes were stolen by an unknown male who was associated with a larger group of people.

9300 block 244th Street Southwest: A handbag and wallet were reported stolen from a vehicle and an attempted credit card charge was discovered at a Seattle restaurant.

21100 block Highway 99: An intoxicated subject was removed from a business and walked away on foot. He was later arrested for DUI and attempting to elude officers after being observed driving a vehicle.

9400 block 244th Street Southwest: Unknown suspects prowled and rummaged through several vehicles overnight.

Aug. 15

23700 block Highway 99: Police contacted two suspicious males behind the dumpster of a closed business after hours. The men claimed they were just cleaning up the area.

22200 block Highway 99: A disturbance call at a motel was determined to be verbal argument between a boyfriend and girlfriend.

21000 block 74th Avenue West: Police responded to an altercation between adult sisters; one of them was arrested and booked for misdemeanor assault.

21500 block 80th Avenue West: A recently delivered package of dog treats wasreported stolen off a front porch.

21500 block 80th Avenue West: A resident discovered a guitar and amplifier stolen after accidentally leaving the garage door open.

23800 block Highway 99: A man was removed from a business for causing a disturbance with customers.

23000 block 100th Avenue West: A man and woman stole numerous over-the-counter medications and fled, possibly in a vehicle.

7200 block 212th Street Southwest: A man digging through an exterior business trash can ultimately stole the entire trash can.

Aug. 16

22100 block Highway 99: Officers observed and contacted suspicious vehicle with brake lights on behind a closed business. A subject was found inside the vehicle with drug paraphernalia.

22100 block Highway 99: Police responded to a verbal argument between a man and woman walking down the sidewalk. The couple had recently broken up and indicated the incident was verbal only.

22700 block Highway 99: A restaurant discovered it had been burglarized, with entry made via removal of siding from structure.

200 block Edmonds Way: A traffic collision investigation led to a DUI arrest.

8900 block 220th Street Southwest: Police responded to the attempted burglary of an abandoned residence for sale.

Edmonds Way/Highway 99: A bike found in the roadway was turned in to police for safekeeping.

18500 block 76th Avenue West: Officers were dispatched to a report of an agitated man walking in the area with obvious injury. He was taken by aid to the hospital for treatment. Further investigation determined a court order violation occurred.

400 block 3rd Avenue North: A juvenile in crisis was taken to a hospital for treatment.

22000 block Highway 99: A woman was assaulted during a verbal dispute.

700 block Olympic Avenue: A driver was arrested for DUI and hit and run after colliding with a rockery along a residential roadway.

7600 block 206th Street Southwest: A construction site was entered and supplies stolen.

15700 block 75th Avenue West: A theft of mail occurred sometime overnight.

400 block Walnut Street: A bag containing a wallet was accidentally left at a business and was discovered missing when the customer returned to retrieve it.

8400 block 200th Street Southwest: A fraudulent unemployment claim was filed.

Aug. 17

9300 block 244th Street Southwest: A man reported that his brother is using his name to commit crimes.

8000 block Olympic View Drive: Items were taken from a vehicle while it was parked at a park.

7900 block 211th Place Southwest: A verbal argument was reported between a husband and wife.

7800 block 218th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic assault between adult brothers.