Edmonds Police Blotter: Aug. 18-24, 2020

Aug. 18

23800 block Highway 99: A verbal argument occurred between boyfriend and girlfriend.

23800 block Highway 99: Police responding to a report of a disturbance involving a screaming female in a parking lot and arrested a suspect for assault.

8100 block 238th Street Southwest: A resident discovered a doorbell with an integrated security camera was stolen.

800 block Elm Way: A resident requested a police report regarding a property line dispute with a neighbor.

West Dayton Street/Railroad Avenue: A suspect was arrested and booked into jail following a repeated trespass incident on the railroad tracks.

1000 block 5th Avenue South: Subject has identity stolen and is a victim of unemployment fraud.

19500 block 84th Avenue West: Resident learned of someone opening bank account with ID issued under name.

70 block Main Street: Police received a report of possible child abuse.

500 block 5th Avenue South: Two suspects were detained and removed from property following a reported vehicle prowl.

900 block Walnut Street: A vehicle was prowled and items stolen.

22000 block Highway 99: Police conducted a welfare check of a man under the possible influence of alcohol and/or drugs. The subject was located standing in traffic, was detained and transferred to a medical facility for care.

8300 block 208th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic incident determined to be a mother and daughter in a verbal argument.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A hospital health care worker was assaulted by a patient.

Aug. 19

23600 block 78th Avenue West: An unknown person attempted to obtain a small business loan in victim’s name.

22000 block Highway 99: Two people were removed from a business following a nuisance complaint.

7500 block 218th Street Southwest: Victim discovered locking mail box was pried open and damaged.

21000 block 74th Avenue West: An apartment was burglarized by a past acquaintance.

21900 block Highway 99: Subject was detained by store security for shoplifting and removed at request of business.

22500 block 76th Avenue West: Victim reported that a rented storage unit was burglarized by unknown suspect(s).

22300 block 76th Avenue West: A detached garage was burglarized and tools stolen sometime during the past two weeks.

22200 block Highway 99: A vehicle stolen in Seattle was recovered.

7300 block 213th Place West: Police provided assistance to Child Protective Services, who placed two children into protective custody.

21600 block Highway 99: A subject in a mental health crises was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

1500 block Olympic View Drive: Police responded to a residential alarm; burglary was discovered upon arrival but suspects were already gone.

9500 block Forest Dell Drive: A resident discovered a home was burglarized during a short absence. Enry believe to be made via an unsecured window.

21100 block Highway 99: Witness reported a possible impaired driver; police located the vehicle and arrested driver for DUI.

Aug. 20

23200 block 100th Avenue West: An unattended child’s bicycle found at a school was taken for safekeeping.

22100 block Highway 99: Police response to an assault incident involving known subject resulted in arrest of two subjects for robbery and other miscellaneous crimes.

22000 block Highway 99: A child who entered a local business to advise being lost was reunited with parent.

22500 block Highway 99: Theft of alcohol from a grocery store was captured on video. Suspect was gone prior to police arrival.

23100 block 76th Avenue West: Police received a third-party report of a suicidal subject. Subject was located, detained and taken to a hospital for evaluation.

500 block Dayton Street: A business owner reported telephone harassment by a recently terminated employee.

400 block Admiral Way: Owners of two vehicles parked at a beach parking lot discover broken windows but nothing stolen.

22100 block Highway 99: Following a theft complaint at a hardware store, police located a suspect nearby, who was arrested.

7800 block 196th Street Southwest: A disturbance report was determined to be a verbal argument between mother and adult daughter.

Aug. 21

21500 block Highway 99: A business was burglarized and a cash register targeted.

21900 block Highway 99: Police received a nuisance complaint involving a subject sleeping in a tent behind a business. Subject was contacted and removed from premises.

23600 block Highway 99: A business complained of a subject continually returning to the business despite their requests. The subject was located and and removed.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A business employee requested a police report be taken to document an alleged assault but did not wish to pursue criminal charges.

23800 block 104th Avenue West: Possible charred wood remnants were discovered near a cemetery gravesite.

23000 block 97th Avenue West: A fraudulent unemployment claim was filed.

600 block Giltner Lane: Fraudulent transactions were reported on a debit card.

9300 block 244th Street Southwest: A woman misplaced her wallet in the parking lot at an apartment complex. The wallet was later located but was missing credit cards and other items.

23600 block Highway 99: Police responded to a disturbance and an assault over a parking space dispute.

700 block Birch Street: A custody dispute occurred between divorcing parents.

Aug. 22

21900 HWY 99 2020-00019464 Theft – Misdemeanor WA0310200 08/22/2020 00:36:46 Previously trespassed shoplifter detained by store personnel. Subject cited for theft and trespassing.

18000 block 80th Avenue West: Six vehicles belonging to a victim were prowled sometime over night. No damage was observed but a checkbook was reported stolen.

9400 block 244th Street Southwest: Subject discovered pet birds were missing and believed ex-girlfriend may have taken them when retrieving other property.

20800 block 72nd Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic violence court order violation.

16100 block 75th Avenue West: A vehicle window was broken with a rock while at a park.

21900 block Highway 99: Police attempted a traffic stop of a motorcyclist stopped in the roadway blocking traffic. The suspect fled and was not located.

8000 block 238th Street Southwest: Police contact with a suspicious vehicle parked partially in the roadway led to a drug paraphernalia investigation.

Aug. 23

23200 block Highway 99: A third-party report of a disturbance was determined to be known dating subjects in a verbal dispute.

9300 block 244th Street Southwest: Hit-and-run damage discovered to a parked vehicle sometime overnight.

23700 block 91st Avenue West: A juvenile complained that a photo was shared without permission.

21900 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for shoplifting after being detained by store security.

Aug. 24

22600 bock 98th Avenue West: A resident reported a suspicious subject on property but person fled when contacted. The subject was located and arrested for an outstanding warrant, and narcotics was also found in his possession.

21800 block 78th Avenue West: A man was removed from a business after he was discovered by employees sleeping at the location.

8100 block 220th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal dispute between a father and his adult son at residence.

400 block 3rd Avenue North: A juvenile assaulted mother with a remote after an argument.

22500 block Highway 99: Employees confronted a shoplifter who then threatened them with a hatchet. Suspect fled and was not located.

800 block Pine Street: A resident discovered caution tape and yard flags placed throughout their front yard by an unknown person.