Edmonds Police Blotter: Aug. 4-10, 2020

Aug. 4

22600 block Highway 99: A suspicious person report of a man in socks and underwear at a gas station led to a DUI arrest.

23600 block Highway 99: A man who had warrants was contacted and arrested. An additional charge was filed for drug paraphernalia found in his possession.

7900 block 212th Street Southwest: A 10-year-old child scratched a parent during an argument. The parent requested no police action and said would follow up with Children’s Hospital for child’s behavioral issues.

9400 block 244th Street Southwest: A vehicle was broken into sometime overnight, rummaged through and a watch was stolen.

250 5th Ave N: Police collected an anonymous sexual assault kit from the hospital and entered it into evidence. The victim did not want law enforcement contact at the time.

7900 block Lake Ballinger Way: Police responded to a hit-and-run collision where the suspect fled the scene.

500 block 5th Avenue South: A woman was arrested for theft and misdemeanor warrants after shoplifting from a business.

225100 block Highway 99: Police assisted a citizen reporting thoughts of suicide, and provided transport to hospital for care.

21200 block Pioneer Way: A lawn chair theft was reported stolen but it was determined to be a misunderstanding between neighbors regarding items that were left on a shared boundary.

9400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man said his vehicle was prowled overnight, with miscellaneous items stolen.

8100 bloc 236th Street Southwest: Victim reported a vehicle was prowled by two unknown men, who cut through a convertible roof but fled in a Cadillac.

Aug. 5

8100 block 238th Street Southwest: A convenience store employee found a baggie with suspected narcotics and turned it over to police for destruction.

23800 block Highway 99: A convenience store burglary was reported sometime overnight, with tobacco, alcohol, pipes and business/personal records stolen.

8000 block 242nd Street Southwest: Police conducted a welfare check of an apparently confused elderly female.She was located, returned home and a family member was contacted.

21900 block Highway 99: An employee and his sibling were cited for a theft scheme at a business.

8800 block 244th Street Southwest: A driver involved in a construction zone collision was arrested for DUI.

900 block 12th Place North: A citizen discovered fraudulent activity on a recently obtained store credit card.

18700 block Soundview Place: A resident turned in a firearm to police for destruction.

800 block Pine Street: Police received a third-party request for a welfare check of a sunburned and possibly intoxicated subject walking along the street. The subject was contacted and transferred to medical facility after making suicidal statements.

7600 block 230th Street Southwest: A resident reported being a victim of a telephone security scam; coaxed into buying gift cards to remedy an account compromise.

17800 block 76th Avenue West: Two vehicles in the parking lot of walking trail were broken into, with vehicle registrations stolen.

700 block Bell Street: Victim was alerted to fraudulent transactions on a bank card. Funds were transferred via mobile application to a person not recognized.

23600 block Highway 99: Police seized drug paraphernalia after responding to a complaint of subjects sitting inside a car smoking narcotics outside a business.

22100 block Highway 99: Police arrested a man for a court order violation after responding to a disturbance at a motel.

22000 block Highway 99: A stolen vehicle located unoccupied in a car dealership parking lot was returned to its owner.

Aug. 6

8000 block Sierra Drive: A resident alerted by bank of fraudulent credit card activity discovered wallet had been stolen from an unlocked vehicle sometime overnight.

800 block Brookmere Drive: A resident awoke to find car door and hatch ajar. The vehicle was rummaged through but nothing of significance stolen.

18300 block Olympic View Drive: A citizen discovered a vehicle was prowled sometime overnight with numerous items stolen from inside.

7700 block 196th Street Southwest: A cell phone was stolen from a vehicle during the night.

1000 block 5th Avenue South: A reporting party expressed concern about ex-boyfriend coming to residence. Police contacted the ex-boyfriend and advised him he was no longer welcome at the location.

250 5th Ave N: Firearm ammunition that had been abandoned by a past tenant was turned in to police for destruction.

9400 block 244th Street Southwest: A community locking mailbox was broken into and a package containing a t-shirt was stolen.

500 5th Avenue South: A woman was cited and released after shoplifting a bottle of wine from a business.

23700 84th Avenue West: A man was contacted after being observed attempting to open a resident’s door.

22100 block Highway 99: Police making a traffic stop for a vehicle equipment violation ended up citing the driver for driving with a suspended license and possession of drug paraphernalia observed in open view.

Aug. 7

7000 block 220th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI and drug possession after being stopped for driving in the dark without lights.

22100 block Highway 99: Police located and arrested a warrant suspect who had narcotics and an unlawful spring-blade knife in his possession.

1200 block 5th Avenue South: Two cases of wine found at a bus stop were taken by police for safekeeping.

22500 block Highway 99: Police stopped a vehicle for no apparent license plates and an excessively dark window tint. The driver was cited for several criminal and civil vehicle-related offenses.

9300 block 244th Street Southwest: Police responded to a civil dispute between husband and wife.

1000 block 5th Avenue South: A driver was arrested for DUI after a citizen reported a male urinating on a residential fence.

21900 block Highway 99: A shoplifting suspect was removed from a grocery store and cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.

8000 block 234th Street Southwest: Items were stolen from a basement storage unit.

7800 block 194th Street Southwest: A woman reported that her son ran away from home.

Aug. 8

7600 block 223rd Street Southwest: Police were called to a verbal argument between roommates.

Edmonds Way/Highway 99: A single vehicle hit-and-run collision into a fence was reported.

9200 block 232nd Street Southwest: A handgun recovered by another police agency was determined to be stolen from an Edmonds resident.

7500 block 218th Street Southwest: Police received a third-party report of possible sexual abuse that occurred a few years prior.

200 block 3rd Avenue South: An adult involved in a verbal argument was taken to the hospital for medical/mental health concerns.

23300 block 74th Avenue West: A phone scam involving theft via gift cards was reported.

7600 block 223rd Street Southwest: An abandoned bicycle found by a citizen was turned in for safekeeping.

9500 block 240th Street Southwest: A trespass investigation led to a warrant arrest and a juvenile runaway recovery.

23400 block 94th Avenue West: A man violated a no-contact order with his ex-girlfriend but left before police arrived.

24200 block 88th Avenue West: A mail package was discovered open and prescription medication stolen.

23600 block Highway 99: A. man was arrested for assaulting two strangers at a grocery store.

Aug. 9

22600 block 76th Avenue West: Unknown suspect(s) threw a rock at a glass door of a business during an apparent attempted burglary. The glass did not break and no entry was made.

9800 bloc 237th Place Southwest: A verbal argument was reported between parents and their adult son.

7600 block Lake Ballinger Way: A subject was cited and released for stealing beer from a gas station.

20900 block 70th Avenue West: A resident of an adult care facility with mental health and alcohol concerns was transferred to a hospital for evaluation.

9500 block Edmonds Way: A man was arrested for misdemeanor assault of his girlfriend.

21600 block 79th Avenue West: A verbal argument occurred between a husband and wife.

75300 block 212th Street Southwest: Police responding to a report of a possibly passed-out man in a running vehicle in a parking lot resulted in arrest of the driver for DUI.

500 block Main Street: A vehicle was reported as stolen but the owner later rescinded his claim as he had just forgotten where he parked it.

22600 block Highway 99: Police responding to a citizen report of a possible DUI driver located the vehicle and arrested the driver for DUI.

Aug. 10

23500 block Highway 99: Police arrested a man after responding to a domestic assault between roommates.

9800 block 237th Place Southwest: Police responding to a civil issue ended up taking a man to the hospital for evaluation.

23600 block Highway 99: A phone and apparent drug paraphernalia found in a business complex hallway were turned over to police.

20600 block 76th Avenue West: Victim reported receiving a threatening email claiming access to accounts and embarrassing media.

22600 block Highway 99: A man found unresponsive in his vehicle was arrested for DUI.

23100 block Highway 99: A vehicle was reported stolen from a business parking lot.