Edmonds Police Blotter: July 21-27, 2020

July 21

8100 block 238th Street Southwest: A man stole from a store and presented an unknown possible weapon when confronted by an employee. The subject was located and arrested nearby in possession of a metal bar.

7700 block Lake Ballinger Way: A cargo trailer was stolen from a business storage area.

22100 block Highway 99: A business reported that a man entered the store, selected a new tool set and fled. He was believed to be the same suspect from previous incidents.

24200 block 78th Place West: An unsecured bicycle was reported stolen while the victim was visiting a friend’s house.

18800 block Soundview Place: A citizen was alerted to a fraudulent unemployment claim.

100 block 4th Avenue North: An intoxicated female was arrested for assaulting her husband.

21900 block Highway 99: Police arrested a man for DUI after receiving a report of a possible intoxicated driver in a parking lot.

24200 block 77th Place West: A bicycle was found at a resident’s house.

23600 block Highway 99: Police arrested a man for DUI after he was found slumped over in a parked vehicle.

July 22

8000 block 224th Street Southwest: EPD assisted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office with a suspicious circumstances incident in unincorporated Edmonds. A stolen vehicle and trailer were recovered and one suspect was detained.

22500 block Highway 99: A suspected shoplifter causing a disturbance at a business was removed at the request of management.

9000 block 184th Street Southwest: Police responded to a landlord report of a verbal threat between tenants.

21200 block 82nd Place West: Miscellaneous items were found discarded on resident’s property.

22200 block Highway 99: One stolen vehicle and two stolen motorcycles were recovered in a motel parking lot. Possible suspects were captured on video.

18300 block 81st Avenue West: A fraudulent unemployment claim was established in victim’s name.

7200 block 224th Street Southwest: Police responding to a report of an altercation involving someone possibly struck with a vehicle was determined to be a verbal argument between a boyfriend and girlfriend. The boyfriend was gone upon arrival and the female denied being struck; only trying to open door.

July 23

7600 block 212th Street Southwest: Two suspects were captured on video burglarizing a business but fleeing less than a minute later after attempting to open a safe.

23200 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled sometime overnight and tools were stolen.

18900 block 94th Avenue West: Reporting party observed a light-colored passenger car speed away from a bank of mailboxes overnight. Two locking mailboxes were discovered pried open.

21900 block Highway 99: Money found by a citizen was turned in for safekeeping.

400 block 3rd Avenue North: An upset teenage daughter threw items around the house. No law enforcement action was take at the request of parent.

100 block 2nd Avenue North: A man was arrested for assaulting his father.

9400 block 244th Street Southwest: Police provided assistance to two intoxicated subjects unable to locate their apartment. One was given a courtesy transport to the hospital at their request.

July 24

23200 block 75th Avenue West: A man was arrested for a misdemeanor assault of his wife that occurred during an argument.

8600 block Madrona Lane: A vehicle window was discovered smashed and items missing.

Highway 99/Lake Ballinger Way: A traffic stop for a seatbelt and equipment violation led to criminal traffic arrests.

23000 block Edmonds Way: A bicycle was reported stolen from a secured apartment parking garage.

20900 block 70th Avenue West: An adult was reported missing from a care facility.

300 block Admiral Way: A man was arrested for DUI after a collision.

July 25

23600 block Edmonds Way: A citizen attempted to report as stolen a vehicle that was in their possession but owned by another. It was later determined to have been involved in an Everett collision with a male and female fleeing from the vehicle.

7800 block 202nd Place Southwest: A resident reported that adult daughter was missing and endangered but later advised police that contact had been made and to disregard report.

22800 block 106th Place West: Unemployment fraud was reported.

22500 block 76th Avenue West: Police received a delayed report of a storage unit burglary that occurred about one month prior.

21900 block Highway 99: A shoplifting suspect detained by store security was booked for theft, threats to kill staff and police, and providing false information.

212th Street Southwest/Highway 99: A traffic stop for moving violations led to arrest of a driver for DUI.

18300 block 73rd Avenue West: A man was arrested for DUI and hit and run after colliding with an unoccupied parked vehicle.

20000 block 82nd Avenue West: A boyfriend and girlfriend had a physical altercation at a residence. Criminal charges were referred for the girlfriend.

9700 block Edmonds Way: A vehicle window was discovered broken while parked at a business but nothing was known to be stolen.

July 26

22200 block Highway 99: Police responding to a report of a possible assault with a weapon determined that it was an argument between roommates involving bottles being thrown on the ground.

19500 block 88th Avenue West: A collision investigation led to the arrest of a driver for DUI.

23500 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for harassment and malicious mischief after a confrontation with girlfriend.

21000 block 74th Avenue West: A report of a disturbance with a woman screaming resulted in arrest of a man for assaulting his mother. A search related to the arrest revealed narcotics in his possession.

50 block Railroad Avenue: Signage and landscape rocks were tagged with graffiti.

100 block Main Street. A customer was removed from a business after becoming upset he could not sit at the bar due to COVID restrictions.

22500 block 76th Avenue West: A storage unit was broken into.

100 block Sunset Avenue South: A wallet that a citizen found and turned in to police was reunited with its owner.

22500 block 76th Avenue West: Burglary of a rented storage unit was reported.

8000 block Olympic View Drive: A vehicle window was smashed and shopping bags were stolen while the driver was away for a walk in the park.

8500 block 242nd Street Southwest: A husband was arrested for misdemeanor assault following a physical altercation with his wife.

8200 block 210th Place Southwest: A woman was arrested for a domestic assault that occurred during an argument with her boyfriend.

July 27

23300 block 76th Avenue West: A man was arrested for DUI after his vehicle collided with two unoccupied parked vehicles.

22300 block 76th Avenue West: An ex-boyfriend and girlfriend were involved in a verbal altercation over a promised ride to work.

23600 block Highway 99: A front license plate was reported stolen, possibly while the vehicle was parked at a business complex.

21900 block Highway 99: A citizen who inadvertently left a wallet in a shopping cart was unable to locate it upon return, and it has not been turned in as found property.

9400 block 244th Street Southwest: A community mailbox was discovered pried open and mail stolen.

7400 block 212th Street Southwest: A check fraud scam was reported.

21300 block 95th Place West: A juvenile was reported as a runaway by guardian.

9300 block 244th Street Southwest: Items were discovered missing from a vehicle that was possibly left unlocked.

10000 block Edmonds Way: A vehicle parked in secure parking garage was prowled and items were stolen.

50 block West Dayton Street: A citizen discovered a small dent in driver’s door, possibly from a BB gun.

200 block 6th Avenue North: A citizen reported a social media thread with statements threatening to vandalize property.

21900 block Highway 99: A customer’s secured bicycle was stolen while shopping inside a business.

7200 block 224th Street Southwest: A man discovered his vehicle partly raised with a jack and tools underneath. Leaking fluid was also located and believed to be from a disconnected brake line.

9300 block 244th Street Southwest: A resident discovered disabling damage to parked vehicle due to a hit and run that occurred sometime overnight.

