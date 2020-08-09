Edmonds Police Blotter: July 28-Aug. 3, 2020

July 28

21000 block 74th Avenue West: A report of an erratic driver results in traffic stop and arrest of driver for DUI.

22619 74th Place West: An online shopping account was compromised and multiple items purchased.

21900 block Highway 99: A subject stole items from a local business and subsequently assaulted three employees.

8100 block 236th Street Southwest: A man who is angry with a woman punches holes in the wall.

23800 block 84th Avenue West: A woman said that her ex-boyfriend is threatening to expose graphic photographs of her.

7700 block 220th Street Southwest: A subject arrested for a criminal traffic offense was found to have felony narcotics.

21200 block Pioneer Way: Suspect stole an outbound check from the mail, then used white-out to replace the recipients’s name with their own name and cashed the check.

600 block 7th Avenue South: A subject’s personal information was used to open cable service in Albany, NY.

23800 block Highway 99: A male road rage suspect wascited for suspended driving and unlawful license plates.

23200 block Highway 99: A verbal argument occurred between a juvenile niece and her uncle.

July 29

8100 block 242nd Street Southwest: Miscellaneous coins stolen from an unlocked vehicle prowled overnight,

24100 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for robbery after shoplifting and displayed an apparent handgun toward employees as she fled. The weapon was determined to be a BB gun.

23200 block Highway 99: A verbal altercation occurred between a boyfriend and girlfriend. The woman elected to leave the residence with a dog.

88th Avenue West/Olympic View Drive: A found cell phone was turned in for safekeeping.

21400 block 72nd Avenue West: A sexual assault claim was made by a tenant of a care facility. No evidence obtained.

600 block 12th Avenue North: A Washington unemployment fraud claim was reported.

8100 block 242nd Street Southwest: Police responded to a disturbance between a dating couple and arrested a man for outstanding warrants.

23600 block 99th Place West: Assistance provided to Lynnwood PD to locate runaway juvenile in Edmonds.

July 30

600 block 7th Avenue South: Police received a report of a fraudulent unemployment claim.

21700 block 76th Avenue West: A man was removed for trespassing at a business after being asked by staff to depart on multiple occasions.

24200 block 78th Place West: Some entered a vehicle and rummaged through it overnight. No damage, theft or suspect information.

1200 block 8th Avenue South: Property was discovered stolen from a garage after the garage door was accidentally left open overnight.

7700 block 236th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal argument between family members over property rights.

9500 block 240th Street Southwest: Fireworks were suspected of starting a bush fire and placing a structure in danger.

21900 block Highway 99: Two female shoplifting suspects were removed from a store at the request of management.

8500 block 220th Street Southwest: During a traffic stop, a man was cited and released for possession of drug paraphernalia and defective tail lamps.

July 31

21700 block 76th Avenue West: A man found sleeping in a building was trespassed at the request of a business agent.

22900 block Highway 99: Theft charges were refereed after a subject failed to return rental property.

7100 block 175th Place Southwest: Police received a third-party report of a domestic disturbance that was determined to be a verbal argument between parent and teenage child over cellphone use.

23000 block Edmonds Way: A child’s bicycle was stolen and a vehicle damaged sometime overnight. The bicycle was later recovered abandoned at a nearby store.

7200 block 176th Street Southwest: Report of a possible intoxicated driver resulted in arrest of a subject for DUI.

21000 block 74th Avenue West: A daughter with history of running away is reported as missing.

400 block 12th Place North: Daughter was reported as a runaway after having argument with parent. She was later located and received social services at the hospital

Aug. 1

300 block 4th Avenue North: Police received a citizen report of a male yelling at an Edmonds residence. Police determined it was a verbal argument between a boyfriend and girlfriend.

21000 block 74th Avenue West: Police contact with a suspicious vehicle resulted in arrest of two adult male occupants for possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

7400 block 228th Street Southwest: A vehicle reported stolen to Mill Creek PD was remotely disabled by a security vendor. The vehicle was located unoccupied by GPS in Edmonds.

500 block 5th Avenue South: A salon reported that a customer walked out in the middle of a hair coloring. Customer did not pay, and gave no reason for leaving.

200 block Edmonds Way: Police responded to a verbal dispute between boyfriend and girlfriend of three years.

21900 block Highway 99: A suspect was removed from a store after attempted shoplifting.

21300 block 76th Avenue West: Victim was alerted to fraudulent activity on debit card, when suspect made electronic transfers to an unknown subject.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A woman discovered apparent scratches to her vehicle after visiting a hospital.

21900 block Highway 99: A woman was removed from a grocery store after being detained by staff for theft.

Aug. 2

22300 block Highway 99: A man in a vehicle located in an alley behind a closed business was arrested for possession of drugs and paraphernalia.

23200 block Highway 99: A resident discovered a truck canopy was unsecured and tools stolen sometime during past several days.

21900 block Highway 99: Police responded to a report of A manis using counterfeit money to pay for food. The man claimed he recently sold a car and received the $100 bill as part of the payment.

7800 block 240th Street Southwest: A package theft was reported, with a white female suspect captured on video.

7000 block Meadowdale Beach Road: A man was arrested for DUI after backing off a roadway.

23200 block Highway 99: Police responded to an ongoing domestic disturbance between a boyfriend and girlfriend.

22900 block Edmonds Way: A citizen reported a possible in-progress vehicle prowl involving a church van. A female suspect was located and arrested.

400 block 3rd Avenue South: A citizen requested a check on a woman lying on the ground outside of a running vehicle. The vehicle belonged to the woman who was intoxicated. She declined medical assistance and was escorted to her residence after securing her car.

Aug. 3

21900 block Highway 99: A. man was arrested for theft and malicious mischief after urinating on store shelves and product and pushing a cart with unpaid merchandise out of the store.

21100 block 76th Avenue West: A theft from a convenience store was reported. The suspect was captured on video but not located.

22900 block Edmonds Way: Damage was discovered to a vehicle ignition and steering column.

23800 block Highway 99: A complaint of a subject rooting through a business dumpster resulted in arrest of subject for a misdemeanor warrant.

1200 block 6th Place South: Police received a report of a fraudulent unemployment claim.

600 block Maple Street: A ring found on a street by a citizen was turned in for safekeeping.

9300 block 244th Street Southwest: Furniture was stolen from an apartment.

7600 block Lake Ballinger Way: A motorist reported hit-and-run damage to his unoccupied vehicle while he was stopped at a gas station.