Edmonds police field questions from Lake Ballinger-area residents during first stop on park tour

About 20 Lake Ballinger-area residents stopped by Mathay Ballinger Park Tuesday night for the first in a series of park tours sponsored by the Edmonds Police Community Engagement Team.

The visit was the first of several planned by a team of officers– wearing masks and practicing social distancing — who represent various aspects of policing, from K-9 to detectives to street crimes. The goal, police said, is to give residents an opportunity ask questions and talk about concerns in their neighborhood.

According to Edmonds Police Sgt. Josh McClure, those attending Tuesday night’s event talked about a range of issues, including transients and criminal activity near the 7-11, located at the corner of 238th Street Southwest and Highway 99; transients and homeless camps on the hillside next to Highway 104; and garbage and needles left in the park. Neighbors also said they were frustrated that people use the park as an off-leash dog run, when leashes are required.

In addition, neighbors asked about the status of the police investigation into the Feb. 21 homicide of Edmonds 7-11 clerk Nagendiram Kandasamy, which is ongoing, McClure said.

“We encourage people to call 911 whenever they have any suspicious activity,” he added. “They are not bothering us. It’s what we are here for.”

The Edmonds Police Park Tour will continues during the next few weeks, with the following parks on the schedule:

Seaview Park, 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3

Pine Street Park, 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8

Hickman Park, 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17

City Park, 6-7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21