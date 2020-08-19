Edmonds police going on tour — and you’re invited

To connect with the community, the Edmonds Police Department is going on tour — a Park Tour, that is.

Starting next Tuesday, Aug. 25, a team of officers representing various aspects of policing — from K-9 to detectives to street crimes — will begin regular visits to parks across Edmonds. The first of these visits — on Aug. 25 — will be to Mathay Ballinger Park, located at 24100 78th Pl. W. in Edmonds’ Lake Ballinger neighborhood.

The idea for the Park Tour was championed by Officer Nick Haughian, one of seven officers who belong to the Edmonds Police Community Engagement Team. The participating team members — who will be wearing masks and practicing social distancing — will be available from 6:30-7:30 p.m. during each event to speak informally with community members who are out getting their evening exercise and may have questions are concerns, Sgt. Josh McClure said.

While dates for future Park Tour events have not yet been set, stops planned in the next month or so will include Seaview, Hickman, Pine Street, Yost and City Parks,