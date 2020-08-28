Edmonds Port Commission agenda for Aug. 31, 2020

August 31, 2020

7:00 pm Zoom

I. CALL TO ORDER

II. FLAG SALUTE

III. CONSENT AGENDA

A. Approval of Agenda

B. Approval of August 10, 2020 Meeting Minutes

C. Approval of Payments

IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS (For any issues not already on the Agenda; 3 minute limit)

V. POSSIBLE ACTION

A. Harbor Square Building No. 3 Edge Coping Contract #2020-348 Accept as Complete

B. Resolution No. 20-05 Authorizing the Use of Digital and Electronic Signatures for the Conduct of Business at the Port of Edmonds

C. Approval of Purchase of Sullair Portable Air Compressor

VI. INFORMATION

A. Continuation of Resolution 20-03, Declaring Local Emergency and Delegation of Authority

B. 2021 Budget – Budget Baseline Conditions

C. 2021 Budget – Property Tax Levy

D. 2021 Budget – Economic Development and Tourism Expense

VII. EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR’S REPORT

VIII. COMMISSIONER’S COMMENTS AND COMMITTEE REPORTS

IX. EXECUTIVE SESSION

X. ADJOURNMENT

To observe social distancing during the COVID-19 outbreak, the Port of Edmonds Commission room will be closed for Commission meetings until further notice. The public is welcome to attend meetings remotely via Zoom:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/2091238949 or Audio + 1 253 215 8782 US Meeting ID: 209 123 8949

For remote Commission meetings, public comments can be made via Zoom during the public comments portion of the meeting. Comments will be limited to three minutes. Additionally, public comments can be emailed to publiccomment@portofedmonds.org prior to the meeting and they will entered into the official public record.

