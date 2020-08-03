Edmonds Restaurant Guide: What’s open during Phase 2

Posted: August 3, 2020 6094

Edmonds Local Food Services during Phase 2 (updated Aug. 3, 2020)
Business Address Phone Services
407 Coffee house 407 Main Street 425-921-6147 Dine-in, takeout, and delivery
5 Corners Teriyaki 8410 Main Street 425-774-5775 Takeout by phone; third party delivery
85 Degree Bakery 22611 76th Ave W 425-670-3085 Takeout
American Brewing 180 Dayton St, Ste 102 425-774-1717 Open
Anthony’s Restaurant and Beach Café 456 Admiral Way 425-771-4400 In-house dining daily 4:30-9:00pm. Beach café on first floor open daily from 11:30am-8:30pm or order online.
Arnie’s 300 Admiral Way 425-771-5688 Dine-in and takeout
Bar Dojo 8404 Bowdoin Way 425-967-7267 Dine-in, curbside pickup, and no-contact delivery
Barkada 622 5th Ave N 425-670-2222 Dine-in and takeout
Bistro 76 18401 76th Ave W 425-776-3616 Dine-in, takeout, and DoorDash
Boiling Point 22001 Highway 99 425-673-7101 Takeout by phone
Brigid’s Bottle Shop 188 Sunset Ave 425-582-8218 Open for indoor seating
Bucatini 9818 Edmonds Way 425-361-1487 Takeout by phone; third party delivery
Café Ladro 8403 Main Street 425-670-1790 Drive up window, walk-in counter for take out
Café Louvre 210 5th Avenue 425-64–8188 Takeout and grub hub
Calypso 109 Main St. 425-678-0652 Dine-in and takeout by phone
Canarino Gelato 203 Fifth Ave 425-243-9635 Open regular hours for takeout
Caravan Kabob 9711 Firdale Ave 206-546-7999 Takeout by phone; pickup hours: lunch 11-2, dinner 5-8:30; delivery
Channel Marker 120 W. Dayton #1 425-275-9590 Dine-in and takeout
Chanterelle 316 Main St. 425-774-0650 Dine-in, takeout, and third party delivery
Cheesemonger’s Table 203 5th Ave S 425-640-8949 Dine-in only at select outdoor tables, curbside pickup, and takeout
Chef Dane Catering 19515 44th Ave W, Lynnwood 206-794-0812 Takeout by phone; In house delivery service
Chopsticks 23025 100th Ave W 425-776-1196 Dine-in and takeout
Church Key Pub 109 4th Ave N 425-835-0230 Dine-in and takeout
Claire’s Restaurant 301 Main Street 425-776-2332 Dine-in and takeout
Demetris Woodstone Taverna 101 Main St, Edmonds 425-744-9999 Dine-in, third party delivery, and takeout
Dick’s Drive In 21910 Hwy 99 425-775-4243 Takeout and Doordash
Dong Ting Chun 22001 Hwy 99 425-616-5616 Takeout; delivery
Dumpling Generation 23830 Hwy 99 425-678-0806 Takeout, third party delivery, and dine-in via reservation
Edmonds Bakery 418 Main Street 425-778-6811 Takeout, call orders, and curbside pickup
Engel’s Pub 113 5th Ave S 425-778-2900 Mon-Tues, 3-10 pm; Wed-Sun, 11am-10pm
Epulo 526 Main Street 425-678-8680 Dine-in and call-in orders Tue-Sun 4-9pm
Ezell’s Fried Chicken 22019 Hwy 99 #130 425-670-1450 Open
Fat Pig Barbeque 7533 Olympic View Dr 425-361-7640 Takeout by phone
Five Bistro 650 Edmonds Way 435-563-7177 Dine-in and takeout Wednesday-Sunday from 4-9pm
Furi Chinese 546 5th Ave S 425-673-9933 Order online; free delivery
Girardi’s Osteria 504 5th Ave 425-673-5278 Dine-in, Doordash, and takeout
Gravity Bar 610 5th Ave S 425-678-6180 Open 9-3 starting Sat 5/23; happy hour on patio 4-9 starting 6/6
Hamburger Harry’s 610 5th Ave S 425-776-6666 Dine-in, takeout, curbside pickup 4pm-8 daily
Hook 18521 76th Ave W 425-673-0551 Open
Hosoonyi Korean BBQ 23830 Hwy 99 425-775-8196 Dine-in, takeout, third party delivery
Ivar’s seafood bar 9910 Edmonds Way 425-672-2640 Dine-in, outdoor decks open, online ordering, takeout, and delivery
Johnny’s Wok 19626 76th Ave W 425-775-3313 Dine-in and takeout
Kafe Neo 21108 Hwy 99 425-672-3476 Dine-in, takeout, and third party delivery
Kebella’s Pizza 630 Edmonds Way Order by phone or online; take out or free delivery
Kelnero 545 Main Street 425-967-5697 Takeout by phone; online ordering at toasttab.com/kelnero; outdoor seating
Kong Tofu 22511 Hwy 99 425-670-6757 Temporarily closed
Las Brisas 201 5th Avenue 425-672-5050 Dine-in and takeout
Maize&Barley 525 Main Street 425-835-0868 Dine-in and online ordering
Manna Teriyaki 23805 Hwy 99 425-672-9555 Takeout by phone and third party delivery
Mar Ket 508 Main Street 425-967-5329 Walkup window; takeout by phone or order thru app;  third party delivery; half price bottles of wine
Mel and Mia’s 7530 Olympic View Drive 425-361-7044 Dine-in, third party delivery, and call-in orders
Milkie Milkie Korean desserts 23830 Hwy 99 425-361-7696 Online and phone orders and DoorDash
Noodle Hut 8418 Bowdoin Way 425-423-7718 Open for takeout
Oaxaca 8402 Bowdoin Way 425-678-8307 Takeout by phone and restaurant delivery
Ono Poke 10016 Edmonds Way 425-361-7064 Takeout, curbside delivery, and outdoor seating
Pagliaci 10200 Edmonds Way 206-726-1717 Takeout and delivery by phone or website
Pancake Haus 530 5th Ave S 425-771-2545 Closed for the month of August 2020
Panera Bread 7929 Ballinger Way 425-640-2025 Dine-in, delivery, drive-thru, and takeout
PCC Edmonds 9803 Edmonds Way 425-275-9036 Grocery delivery; senior shopping hours 7-8 am;  in-store self-serve stations and seating areas closed. Latest info here: https://www.pccmarkets.com/news/2020/an-update-from-pcc-actions-were-taking-to-prevent-spread-of-coronavirus-covid-19/
PNW Catering 8401 Main Street, Edmonds 206-367-0619 Walkup/to go meals available at tents
Portofino 1306 Olympic View Dr 425-771-4788 Dine-in, curbside takeout, delivery
Red Twig 117 5th Ave S. 425-771-1200 take out by phone and online, curbside pickup, UberEats; free kids’ meal w/ entrée purchase M-F
Revelations Frozen Yogurt 527 Main Street 425-744-6012 Takeout and curbside pickup; order by phone, online or in store
Romeo’s Restaurant 21110 76th Ave W 425-771-7955 Online ordering, takeout, and third party delivery
Rory’s 105 Main Street 425-778-3433 Dine-in and in-person takeout
Royal Bakery 22618 Hwy 99 425-778-9101 Phone order and pickup
Rusty Pelican 107 5th Ave N 425-582-8250 Dine-in and takeout
Sahm Gook Jih 21619 Hwy 99 425-771-9888 Takeout
Salish Sea Brewery 518 Dayton Street 425-582-8474 Dine-in and takeout
Salt and Iron 321 Main St 425-361-1112 Dine-in and online ordering
San Kai Sushi 111 4th Ave N 425-412-3417 Dine-in, delivery, and takeout
Santa Fe Mexican 423 Main Street 425-245-7916 Dine-in and takeout
Scott’s 8115 Ballinger Way 425-775-2561 Dine-in by reservation, takeout, and third party delivery
Scratch Distillery 190 Sunset Ave 425-673-7046 Online and in-person order pickups; dine-in available only for club members by reservation
Seattle Deli (Banh Mi) 22618 Hwy 99 425-776-1788 Takeout
Spud Fish and Chips 174 Sunset Way 425-678-0984 Takeout by phone; third party delivery
Starbucks 220th and Hwy 99 21920 Hwy 99 425-775-4286 Takeout
Starbucks Main St 502 Main Street 425-778-6093 Takeout
Starbucks Westgate 9801 Edmonds Way 425-670-2616 Drive up window service and takeout
SuRa Korean BBQ 19226 Hwy 99 425-771-2502 Dine-in, takeout, and third party delivery
Subway 7600 196TH ST SW (425) 771-1127 Dine-in, takeout, and third party delivery
Sushi Moto 22618 Hwy 99 425-673-5477 Dine-in, takeout, and DoorDash
T&T Seafood 225511 Hwy 99 425-776-3832 Takeout and dine-in. Mon-Thur 10am-8pm. Fri-Sun 10am-9pm. Temporarily closed Wednesdays.
Taki Tiki 518 Main Street 425-778-3548 Takeout window or by phone; third party delivery
Tapioca Express 22315 Hwy 99 425-774-6764 Open for takeout and third party delivery
Taste Rice Noodle 22315 Hwy 99 425-697-2250 Dine-in, takeout, and UberEats
Tasty Thai 22611 76th Ave W 425-775-2141 Takeout by phone
Teriyaki Way 23632 Hwy 99 425-672-3378 Takeout by phone
Thai By Day 182 Sunset Ave 425-967-7181 Takeout and third party delivery
Thai Cottage 417 Main Street 425-774-3969 Takeout by phone
Than Brothers Pho 22618 Hwy 99 425-744-0212 Dine-in, takeout, and third party delivery
The Loft 515 Main (425) 640-5000 Dine-in and takeout
Top Pot 150 Sunset 425-582-2579 Takeout and drive-thru window
Toshi’s Teriyaki 311 Main Street 425-670-8122 Outdoor seating and takeout
Traditional Korean Beef Soup 22929 Hwy 99 425-977-2929 Dine-in and takeout
Venice Pizza Pasta 9695 Firdale Ave 206-533-1280 Takeout by phone, online; in house delivery
Walnut Coffee 410 Walnut Street 425-774-5962 Dine-in and takeout
Waterfront Café (Eatery) 300 Admiral Way 425-743-9590 Open for takeout with abbreviated hours; call to order or visit walkup window
Waterfront Coffee 101 Main St, Edmonds 425-670-1400 Open for takeout
Wonton Noodle House 22315 Hwy 99 425-775-8628 Dine-in and takeout by phone
Zeeks Pizza 4309 196TH ST SW (425) 893-8646 Dine-in, takeout, restaurant and third party delivery
Zuri’s Donutz 7600 196TH ST SW 425-582-8803 Takeout and third party delivery

 

 

 

 

