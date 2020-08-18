Edmonds School District partners with Comcast to offer students internet service

With plans to teach remotely in the fall, the Edmonds School District has partnered with Comcast to ensure all students have access to internet during the 2020-21 school year.

The Comcast Internet Essentials program costs $10 each month and is approved for the free or reduced meals program. Like the meal program, families must apply each year.

According to the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI), computers and internet access are considered crucial to provide students a required basic education. Since the district began teaching students remotely in March, staff have been working to provide all students with Chromebooks and internet hot spots.

Last year, more than 37% district students qualified prior to COVID, which is about 8,000 students, said Family and Community Engagement Coordinator Sally Guzmán. If a family is still unable to afford the monthly $10 a month fee, Guzmán said staff will offer to cover the cost for six months.

If a family can’t set up Comcast or there are other barriers, then Guzmán said staff would offer other options like a district-issued hotspot, which can only support one device at a time and works with a cellular services provider.

Eligible families must qualify for 2020-21 free or reduced meals. Families approved for free and reduced can contact the district’s Family Support Services at 425-431-1454 or familysupport@edmonds.wednet.edu.