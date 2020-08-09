Edmonds School District to offer free preschool programs during 2020-21 school year

Posted: August 8, 2020 32

The Edmonds School District will offer free preschool programs during the 2020-21 school year including Family Pre-K and Early Childhood Education and Assistance Programs (ECEAP).

Family Pre-K at various school locations

  • For 4-5 year olds, during the year before they enter kindergarten
  • Focus on six developmental areas: literacy, language, math, cognitive, motor and social-emotional
  • Two-hour sessions twice a week
  • Starts in October, morning and afternoon sessions available
  • Parents or guardians MUST attend with child
  • Provides coaching and strategies for parents to help prepare children for kindergarten
  • No income requirements, open to children not attending other preschool/child care programs

To register, call 425-431-1018 or email pre-k@edmonds.wednet.edu.

Early Childhood Education & Assistance Program (ECEAP) at Mountlake Terrace Elementary and Lynndale Elementary

  • For income-eligible children 3-4 years old
  • Play-based activities that support reading/writing, language, math, art, science and social skills
  • Health and developmental screenings
  • Nutritious meals
  • Connections to community resources
  • Family fun nights
  • Half-day classes available

For enrollment information, call 425-431-3339 or 425-431-3348.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

BACK TO HOME