Edmonds Waterfront Center Virtual Trivia Night set for Aug. 26

The Edmonds Waterfront Center invites you to participate in an all-ages Virtual Trivia Night this Wednesday, Aug. 26.
Join your friends or be placed on a team and make new friends. Top teams will win prizes including the coveted Red Twig mug
Check in starts at 6:30 p.m., and the event begins promptly at 7 p.m.
To receive a Zoom link for the event, RSVP via email to Angel.Malidore@EdmondsWaterfrontCenter.org.
