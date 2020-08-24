Edmonds Waterfront Center Virtual Trivia Night set for Aug. 26

The Edmonds Waterfront Center invites you to participate in an all-ages Virtual Trivia Night this Wednesday, Aug. 26.

Join your friends or be placed on a team and make new friends. Top teams will win prizes including the coveted Red Twig mug

Check in starts at 6:30 p.m., and the event begins promptly at 7 p.m.

To receive a Zoom link for the event, RSVP via email to Angel.Malidore@EdmondsWaterfrontCenter.org.