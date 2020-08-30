EPIC Poetry Group: Poet’s Corner — Water, Sweet September

Here’s the latest installment of Poet’s Corner, presented by the Edmonds-based EPIC Poetry Group.

Water

On that late afternoon

summer day

my sister and I dropped our clothes onto the dock

and dove in

our skinny bodies brown from a summer sun

that would always be there

at a lake so quiet

we could hear the fish jump.

The water was a deep blue-green

and we glided toward each other

beneath the surface, our eyes open

our mouths smiling as we blew bubbles

that floated to the surface and burst.

Later we dined

on peas and new potatoes

straight from the garden

in a cream sauce that only our mother could make

and laughed at stories that might never be told again.

We slept that night

in sheets bleached crisp on the line

and dreamed of water

and sun

and a life that would never end.

Today I stand on that dock

and wonder

if we were to dive in now

would I still see my sister

swimming toward me

her hair flowing out behind her

like a mermaid?

And I think Yes.

We might hesitate a bit

cold water being what it is

our bodies being what they are

neither thin nor brown

our mouths still smiling.

Susan Frederick

~ ~ ~ ~

Sweet September

As the sunny days of summer roll on

wearing out their welcome

there’s a quiet joy

in the simple act of tearing away

the August calendar page

to reveal the warm ochers and earthy browns

of sweet September.

The sun may still be blindingly bright

but fall is gently nudging summer aside.

Thundercloud plum throws blessed shade

the first autumn leaf hits my windshield

on its way down.

I smile.

A promise of days inside, wrapped in a quilt

with a book and a cup of tea.

Guilt free.

Susan Frederick

~ ~ ~ ~ ~