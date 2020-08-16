EPIC Poetry Group: Poet’s Corner — Nature’s Gift, I Wish We Could Talk, Isolation

Here’s the latest installment of Poet’s Corner, presented by the Edmonds-based EPIC Poetry Group.
Nature’s Gift
The view has been the same for decades
More than 30 years from my backyard deck alone
Wetlands stretch across the valley
Several square miles surrounded by country hillsides
A single road along the north border carries visitors to the beach road
Skirting the west side
Varied green in grasses short and tall in the summer
Woven browns and golds in the winter months
Waving cattails near the water that winds through the landscape
Flocks of white pelicans, water birds and red tailed hawks provide mellow movement
Redbirds perch on tall stalks and an occasional blue heron rises up from the stream
Effervescent movement is coaxed by winds off the water
Arresting
Seemingly eternal through the seasons
Gretchen Murphy
~ ~ ~ ~ ~
I Wish We Could Talk
“My mind makes promises my body can’t keep”
I heard these words many times as you grew older
With time, I grew to understand them in layers
Now my plans come with lowered expectations
More aches come to visit and park in my shoulders
Long walks became something I used to do
I remember past decades and earlier challenges we faced
My era so unique and yet similar to yours
I watched you embrace your interests and talents
Needle art, antiques, and gardening
Dressage horseback lessons and ballroom dancing
You enthusiastically engaged in each experience
Immersed in the activity of the moment
Coaxing your children to make artificial roses with you
Yet, as time passed, you were able to move beyond each activity with grace
Accepting the losses along the way
You moved beyond Sunday church
Religious rules faded
Less judgement, more acceptance
Grateful for more peace in the Lord, I appreciate the simplicity of your words
“When I wake up in the morning I ask God to take my hand as I walk through the day”
Now, I face similar passages
Saying goodbye to strengths once taken for granted
I wish I had been more aware as I listened back then
With more understanding,
Reflecting on the how’s and whys
Gathering insight and life skills from your experiences
Now, as similar milestones arrive
Now, when wisdom is essential
As my world becomes smaller
Now, as I cast about for life models
I wish I could convey my admiration for the lessons you taught
The memories grow more meaningful and precious
Today, right now, Mom, I wish we could talk
Gretchen Murphy
~ ~ ~ ~ ~
Isolation
March was the beginning,
Sheltering at home was a novelty
A freedom from social expectations
Relaxing instead of visiting
Slowing down the days
Reading more
Ordering new books from Amazon
Taking naps
Then, realizing that more energy was available
Satisfying home projects – long undone
Enjoying long phone visits with family and friends
Chuckling about the inability to have my hair done
Becoming a news junkie
Then, slowly, a sense of withdrawing
Becoming detached, less interested in engaging
Thinking about how I used to participate
Thinking how the world can fade away
Noticing how small it becomes
Some days – not bothering….
Losing interest in routines, activities, dinner
Wondering what is actually worth doing
Can I still be useful in isolation?
What is my purpose now?
This week the world is battered and challenged by overwhelming evidence of racism
Horrified, I watched a man die under the knee of a stone-faced, indifferent policeman – another in a long list of black men and women killed by police
But this death ignited a fire of disbelief and rage and despair and resolve
This time the whole country is marching for accountability and change
This protest is marking cities and towns and communities and is ratified world wide
Marchers, all colors and ages, testify to the racism that permeates our society
Racism that stifles opportunities, wastes talent, destroys families, populates our prisons, kills innocents
The power, numbers and energy are continuing day after day
Peaceful marchers are outlasting the small group of destroyers and looters
It generates hope
Maybe this time we will hear truth
Maybe this time we will recognize our role in contributing to inequality, subjugation, fear
Maybe this time there will be change
Maybe this time we will speak up
Isolation generates barriers
But it can’t limit voices
Maybe a new purpose is to find new ways to speak truth
Maybe speaking out for change will help make the world safer for my grandsons
Gretchen Murphy
~ ~ ~ ~ ~
Gretchen Murphy grew up in Ballard. She and her husband, Jack, raised three children in Bothell. She taught Health Informatics at the University of Washington and retired from the School of Public Health faculty in 2016. She is enjoying retirement and shares summer events with her family at her house on Whidbey. Previously engaged in academic writing projects, she now writes poetry and participates in the EPIC Poetry Group. “Poetry brings diverse perspectives on how to see the world around us. I find it very satisfying.”