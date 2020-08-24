From the Publisher’s Desk: Six days until my TEDX talk — and I hope you’ll join me

Dear readers:

A reminder that on Saturday, Aug. 29, I’ll be giving a TED talk about the key role that readers will play in the survival of journalism.

I’m one of 15 speakers chosen to present during the 2020 TEDXSnoIsleLibraries program. While the talks were supposed to be delivered live with an audience at the Edmonds Center for the Arts, they have been pre-recorded — but there’s still a live element. Please join me Saturday, Aug. 29 to watch my brief pre-recorded talk online via Zoom, Facebook Live or YouTube at 10 a.m., followed by a live Q&A and discussion with a TEDX moderator.

You can register for the presentation and the live follow-up discussion here.

And again, I want to thank each of you — in advance — for inspiring me to give this talk. The future of journalism rests in the hands of those who are active participants in our work — and I value your contributions as constructive critics, watchdogs, cheerleaders and contributors of photos, articles, opinion pieces — and let’s not forget the comments.

I look forward to “seeing” all of you on Aug. 29.

Until next time,

Teresa Wippel, Publisher