Get a professional headshot, support the Edmonds Chamber at Workhorse HQ Aug. 14

It’s back: Support the Edmonds Chamber by getting a new professional — and socially distanced — headshot this Friday, Aug. 14 while you check out Edmonds newest coworking space, Workhorse HQ.

Cost is $50 for your professional headshot and a free day pass to use at Workhorse HQ. Proceeds benefit the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce “An Edmonds Kind of Hero” fundraising campaign.

Spots are limited.

• Sign up by clicking on this link and paying in advance: forms.gle/jRhKhuCGFX21SrNa8.

• Come to Workhorse HQ — feel free to bring any relevant props (your laptop, for example).

• Don’t forget to wear your mask.

• Use Workhorse HQ parking spots under the building or the free three-hour street parking.

• Come in early, work in the space, enjoy a great cup of Caffe Ladro coffee, a cold brew, or a Kombucha. Your donation also functions as a free day pass.

• A few days after your photos are taken, you’ll receive an email link to pick and download your favorites.

Workhorse HQ is located at 123 2nd Ave. S., Edmonds.

To learn more:

www.workhorsehq.com

425-222-2113