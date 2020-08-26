Hostage rescue training exercise planned in downtown Edmonds Thursday

If you happen to pass by the 300 block of 6th Avenue South in downtown Edmonds Thursday, Aug 27 and see a North County Metro SWAT vehicle and uniformed officers, don’t be alarmed. According to Edmonds police, members of law enforcement will be working on hostage rescue training scenarios, and will be using that location for training between the hours of 2-10 p.m. Thursday.

Edmonds PD spokesperson Sgt. Josh McClure said the property owner offered the use of the residence for training purposes. While those passing by may hear shouting and banging as officers practice entering the home during the exercise, no flash bangs, smoke or tear gas will be used, McClure said.

North Sound Metro SWAT is a regional Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team that is composed of two distinct elements; the SWAT (tactical) team, and the Hostage Negotiation Team (HNT). The team is comprised of officers from several municipalities including Bothell, Edmonds, Kirkland, Lake Forest Park, Lynnwood, Mill Creek, Monroe, Mountlake Terrace, Mukilteo and Redmond.