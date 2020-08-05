Incumbents ahead in early primary returns for 21st, 32nd District legislative races

Incumbents were leading the way in early returns released Tuesday for state legislative races on the primary election ballot. The top two advance to the general election in November.

Here are the results so far:

State Legislative District 21, which includes parts of Lynnwood and Edmonds

State Representative Position 1 incumbent Strom Peterson received 58% (13,236) of the early vote. Challenger Brian Thompson placed second with 33% (7,574) of first-day returns, while Gant Diede was third with 9%.

State Representative Position 2 incumbent Lillian Ortiz-Self earned 66% of the vote to 31 percent for Amy Schaper and 2% for Willie Russell.

State Legislative District 32, which includes parts of Mountlake Terrace, Lynnwood and Edmonds

State Representative Position 1 incumbent Cindy Ryu received 64% of the early vote. Former Lynnwood City Councilmember Shirley Sutton came in second with 24%, followed by Keith Smith with 10%.

State Representative Position 2 incumbent Lauren Davis earned 73% of the vote to 16 percent for Tamara Smilanich and 10% for Gray Petersen.

You can see full election returns for all races here. The next set of returns will be released at 5 p.m. Aug. 5.