Just passing by Edmonds: Dallas Cowboys owner’s superyacht

Some readers did a double take in Edmonds Tuesday morning when they saw this superyacht passing by — and with good reason. It’s the Bravo Eugenia, owned by Jerry Jones, who also owns the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys.

According to this article in Superyacht Times, the 357-foot vessel –which had been moored for a time in Seattle — was launched in late 2018. It features “two helicopter landing pads (one on the foredeck and another on the main deck aft), a large tender garage beneath the foredeck, a wellness centre with sauna, steam room and plunge pool as well as a luxurious beach club with its own gym.”

And this Forbes article reports that the Bravo Eugenia is worth “well over $250 million.”