League of Women Voters sponsoring free ‘Communications Skills for Bridging the Political Divide’ workshops

Tuesday, Aug. 25 from 6:30-8:30pm

Thursday, Aug. 27 from 6:30-8:30pm

According to a league announcement, the goal of this workshop is “to help you become better equipped to navigate difficult discussions with empathy and openness and avoid condemnation and contempt. You will learn tools and tips for listening, speaking and handling difficult moments, and then practice putting these skills to use in real time.”

Attendees are asked to first do some preparation prior to the workshop date. Listen to a self-guided online skills training describing and demonstrating the skills you will learn. During the workshop, you will have the opportunity to practice listening and speaking with a partner while being guided in the use of these skills. You will practice in a pair with someone of your same political persuasion — red or blue. “Reds” lean conservative and tend to vote Republican. “Blues” lean liberal and tend to vote Democratic. If you fall somewhere in the middle, you can choose a side for the purposes of practicing these skills.

Questions may be directed to BASeattleEverett@gmail.com