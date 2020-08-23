Learn to pivot for resilience with local business owners, entrepreneurs during online Edmonds College panel Aug. 25

How do you keep moving forward when the going gets tough? Are you a business owner? Maybe you’re curious about entrepreneurship but the massive uncertainty of these last few months has left you frustrated as you try to map your next steps.

Join the Edmonds College makerspace, The Facility Makerspace, for a free PRIMER panel discussion and inspiring hour from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25 with local business leaders and entrepreneurs who’ve leaned into the rocky COVID-19 landscape and thrived. They’ll share how you can transform your thinking and learn to pivot toward success when the going gets tough.

Panel includes leaders from Kaas Tailored, Scratch Distillery, Rogue Boutique, Kelnero Bar, and the new Edmonds Waterfront Center. Bring your questions for the audience Q&A.

“Our PRIMER series is your backstage pass,” said David Voetmann, makerspace program manager. “Together, we’ll take a candid peek behind the curtain as these fantastic local entrepreneurs share how they boosted their resilience, relevance, and value right when the outlook seemed unbearably bleak.”

For more information, speaker bios, and to register, go to facilitymade.com/product/primer-pivot-panel.