Letter to the editor: New council code of conduct — a way to publicly humiliate ‘unliked’ councilmembers?

The Updated Code of Conduct, presented in the Aug. 11 Committee of the Whole Edmonds City Council Meeting, is not innocent. As the three (new) members, with council president, the majority were comfortable with the language, it is highly possible it is meant to be subjective. It appears a political stage is nearly set for the councilmembers to accuse, judge, and sentence their peers. This currently includes no-witness ”he-said/she-said” documentation.

During the Aug. 11 meeting, to push through the Updated Code of Conduct, our majority of elected officials disregarded

•Existing Code of Conduct 1306

•Listening to a Requests of a Citizen

•Council Members repeated requests to discuss the proposed Code Updates

•Following Roberts Rules of Order

•Roberts Rules of Order 11th edition regarding the proposed codes

•Washington State’ Municipal Services and Resources (MSRC)

What, or who has created such decisiveness, with ongoing 4-3 voting splits? There appears to be a political bonding, or at a minimum like-think.

How many times have the four voted differently from one another?

We are in dangerous political times with misinformation and disinformation. This is likely a means to attempt to publicly humiliate ”unliked” members. It also creates an easier path for the council president and the new bond to forward their political goals.

Councilmembers Paine, Olson and Buckshnis stated they wanted to follow up with the discussion of the bigger picture of the Code of Conduct, and the Council President gave her word to “have a deeper discussion next week [Aug. 18].” However, the council president, with the mayor, placed the nearly 30 points of Code of Conduct (to replace the existing code of conduct, resolution 1306) on the agenda as an Action Item with disregard to at least three councilmembers’ requests and the council president’s word. This is after the council president defended she was applying fairness to each councilmember.

Comparing the actual Committee of the Whole portion on the “Updated Code of Conduct” starting at 1:17:50 on the video: http://edmondswa.iqm2.com/Citizens/SplitView.aspx?Mode=Video&MeetingID=3267&Format=Agenda to the minutes of this the section on the Code of Conduct pages 75 to 91 http://edmondswa.iqm2.com/Citizens/FileOpen.aspx?Type=1&ID=2639&Inline=True, there are many inaccuracies.

One point of irony is that when the new mayor was used as a reference when he was on council and would have been in violation of the Code of Conduct, he requested to not use personal references. This is exactly what this Code of Conduct is intended to do: Call out individuals by name and punish them. However, this time, it includes minor infractions, such as “you hurt my feelings.”

Referencing the above six bullet points, is it in the best interest of the citizens, for the freshmen councilmembers, led by the council president, and possibly the mayor, to replace their experienced predecessors’ Code of Conduct?

Lori Rasmussen

Edmonds