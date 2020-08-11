Letter to the editor: Sno-King Youth Club needs your donations to survive

Edmonds Community:

If you grew up in Edmonds, you are most likely familiar with Sno-King Youth Club. It’s a place that has provided recreational sports programming to the youth in Edmonds for 44 years. A place where kids learn the importance of teamwork and leadership skills. A place where coaches, who were once Sno-King athletes, are now volunteering and giving back to their community. Sno-King is unique to Edmonds and we need your help. This is a year like none other. As a small non-profit relying almost exclusively on registration fees and team sponsorships to operate, we face challenges. We have already cancelled 50% of our programming in 2020 and if the fall soccer and flag football seasons don’t happen, we will have exhausted all of the cash reserves we’ve taken years to save. If you have the means, please consider donating to keep our organization around for years to come. Donations can be made by visiting our website www.skyc.net.

Thank you. We appreciate your support.

Adam Quaintance

Executive Director