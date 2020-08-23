Letter to the editor: Thank you to a caring family who made a difference

Editor:

Thank you to Rebekah and Keith Allen Family of Edmonds for the giving of their time and the use of their vehicles to help me move earlier this week when I had no one. They saved me at least six hours of work. Without their help, basic items would not be in my current dwelling. Rebekah took a risk and reached out; Keith went even further by making it a family event.

The Allen family was patient and nonjudgmental. Representing their parents, the polite children were hands-on workers, and attentive to their parents’ instructions. The whole family was impressive. No words can express what the Allen family did for me.

As a back story, I went from owning a secure condo, with underground parking, in a sought-after neighborhood. I remodeled the unit in 2013, including installing a purified air system for one of my medical conditions.

Supporting my partner, Mike, of eight years, in moving to Edmonds, I lost one-third of my capital and financial assets. I also lost long-term professional health connections. I naively thought we were partners for life, and I would be secure. Within a year here, the relationship changed dramatically. I can no longer afford to purchase or rent and am in a tenuous temporary living situation.

As an aside, homelessness, and, or poverty doesn’t just happen. It never occurred to me I would be in this position. I trusted and gave trust to a fault. I am now in a vulnerable housing situation. Like many others, I am balancing housing, medical expenses, and food.

Poverty doesn’t just happen. There are cases where substance abuse, debt, and bills do not have anything to do with it.

However, naïveté and trusting to a fault can cost one, possibly beyond repair. Due to limiting complex health issues, I haven’t been able to find a niche to earn income, and I have tried using government, private and nonprofit resources. Many people, instead of accepting, have been attempting to “fix” me.

Before Rebekah Allen reaching out to help me move, I was giving up hope. Nonjudgmental, caring people who are willing to take a chance, like the Allen family, are invaluable to the Edmonds community.

When you see a person experiencing homelessness, or who doesn’t have a job, or who isn’t wearing the “right” attire, I ask, kindly show compassion. The individual may have a master’s degree, for the most part made good choices, have a high credit score, and be of good moral character,

They may have had a traumatic life, left a toxic family, and would rather be alone and suffer the consequences of poverty than return to or enter a worse situation. You might wonder what could be worse.

On the same note, when you see someone functioning well, you never know if underneath, they are suffering many of the challenges, as mentioned above, additional, or other ones.

When you have the combination of time and strength to listen genuinely, you might better understand people experiencing desperate situations.

Lori Rasmussen

Edmonds