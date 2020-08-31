Letter to the editor: Time to reopen Sunset Avenue to all

My husband and I live on Sunset and we are disgusted with how Sunset has become an eyesore with traffic signs and traffic cones.

Sunset is a beautiful street which belongs to all the people. It has been a quiet respite to so many people over the years who park and enjoy the view. Not everyone has the ability to walk, and to have Sunset taken from them is a disgrace.

About three years ago or so, a plan to improve Sunset into a premier view promenade for all the people was approved. It may have been sidetracked by the “viaduct” discussion. Now for COVID or political reasons, Sunset is essentially closed.

It is time to reopen. People parking in cars are not spreading COVID-19.

Kathy Echelbarger

Edmonds