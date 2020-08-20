Letter to the editor: Updated council code of conduct offers a policy ripe for manipulation

Editor:

From the outside, this year’s Edmonds City Council appeared to be highly dysfunctional. This started prior to COVID and has deteriorated over the months since. When I reviewed the proposed “Updated Code of Conduct” after the City Council’s meeting on August 18, 2020 it felt like it was time to get involved.

I found the document to be highly ambiguous, words that sounded right but impossible to reliably enforce. As an example, the subjective language around the treatment of the staff will lead to random accusations and endless debate about what is acceptable behavior. On review of the document, I began to wonder what is going on behind the scenes that dictated this kind of language. Unfortunately, that is the small complaint with the document.

My real problems with the document are.

“Point of Personal Privilege” is a procedural aspect of Roberts Rules of Order (RRO), it has no part as top line item in a code of conduct policy. I am not an expert on RRO but I believe that the usage that is described in the document is not even a proper application of the protocol. I witnessed this tactic used to bring a functional body to it’s knees.

“Compliance and Enforcement” The concept of “sanctions” across an elected board is dangerous. It will lead to a mob mentality, “unanimous” votes, simplistic debates and a council riddled with the same ideology. Ideas win the day; leaders fight for ideas to win; good ideas become great ideas during open debate. What happens once a certain ideology has a majority on the council? Imagine if it was in place during the recent meeting when one council member was accused of being a “racist.” That person would be sanctioned, and the offending councilmember’s committee’s will be handed to one of the “majority”. Again, the word for this item is dangerous.

Holding elected officials accountable has always been a tricky game; there isn’t a right answer but throughout history using the power of the government to solve this kind of problem has never worked. If the infraction is employer/employee related, a judge is certified to solve the problem; If the issue is someone finding something that another person said as offensive, maybe we look deeper into the issue and see what is going on, maybe it was offensive or maybe it wasn’t. Name calling and deflection is part of the art of being a politician. Ultimately the voters value system will decide.

As written, the new policy is ripe for manipulation and it is not clear to me why now? I suggest that before the city council moves forward with a new policy, they should first be able to articulate the problem and demonstrate an understanding of the root cause.

Mark W Haroldson

Edmonds