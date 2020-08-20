Letter to the editor: Vote early to ensure your ballot is counted

Editor:

After listening to and reading about the possibility of mail delays, there might be a basic solution to the issue. As soon as I receive my voting brochure, I sit down and read through deciding who I wish to vote for. I can take my time and ask questions if I need to. Then when my ballot arrives, I have made my decisions and promptly fill out the ballot and mail it in giving it plenty of time to get to it’s destination.

Often times when we are listening for the results, it can take days or even weeks to announce who won. I believe this happens because several people wait until the ’11th hour’ to mail them in thinking that eventually the ballot will arrive and be counted.

If we are serious about our vote to be counted, help the post office and the election board by mailing in your ballot as soon as possible. Let’s each do our part.

Jean Pennington

Edmonds